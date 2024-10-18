Historic lampposts to be saved for repurposing after Boyne Bridge dismantling

The seven historic lampposts from Belfast’s Boyne Bridge are among features to be “repurposed” for use in a new public square.

Dating from the era when the current Boyne Bridge was constructed, the iron lampposts are stamped with their date of creation, 1936, and were cast by the old Millfield Foundry.

Translink has said it plans to use parts of the bridge in the planned new public realm space, to be called Saltwater Square - a name incorporating the old Salt Water Bridge, which was the predecessor of the Boyne Bridge.

The remains of the old 17th century bridge were incorporated in Boyne Bridge when it was built in 1863, before being reconstructed in the 1930s.

However, it is not possible to save the trees that line the bridge, though a scheme is planned for trees in the new square.

Full work to dismantle the bridge has yet to start, but Durham Street, where it is located, is now closed for 12 months to allow for the work to be completed, following the recent opening of the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

A last-minute legal challenge to halt the work recently failed.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Elements of the Boyne Bridge, including the lamp-posts, will be re-purposed within the public realm space.

“A planting scheme for the public realm space will include a number of trees.”

Campaigner and historian Billy Dickson called for local group including the Blackstaff Residents Association and the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society to be included in all aspects of any future repurposing of materials from the bridge.

“We will still do everything possible to save the bridge, but in the end, if it comes down - which we remain fully opposed to - then we need to be consulted and included on how best to retain and repurpose its key historical features”.