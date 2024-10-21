Review ordered of state agency’s handling of case of missing Kyran Durnin, as murder probe continues

Kyran Durnin is now at the centre of a murder investigation by Gardaí.

The Republic’s children’s minister has asked the state’s child and family agency to submit its handling of the case of missing boy Kylan Durnin for review, as speculation mounts that Gardaí are to start digs as part of their murder investigation.

The eight-year-old, from Drogheda in Co Louth, was reported missing in August along with his mother, Dayla Durnin (24).

However, the boy’s mother was located in the UK, and Gardaí have launched a murder probe in relation to Kyran.

It is feared the child may have died up to two years ago, at the age of six. He had attended a primary school in Drogheda up until April 2022.

It has been reported that authorities in the Republic believed Kyran had been taken across the border into the north by his mother, and that child benefit payments continued to be paid.

It is understood the handling of the case by Tulsa, the Republic’s child and family agency, is part of the Gardaí investigation.

Speaking on Monday, Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman, said he has asked Tulsa to refer their handling of the case to the National Review Panel, which examines “serious incidents including the deaths of children in care and known to the child protection system”.

Mr O’Gorman said: “I’ve already asked Tusla to send that across so we can we can understand (its) involvement in this particular case. I’ve no doubt other parts of the State will also be examining closely what happened here, while at the same time recognising there’s an ongoing investigation into this tragedy.”

Meanwhile, it is speculated that Gardaí are to begin digs this week as part of efforts to locate Kyran’s body. The Irish Mirror reported on Monday that the digs will take place in the coming days.

A Gardaí spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information on Kyran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

A candle-lit vigil was held on Sunday evening for Kyran at St Peter’s Church in Drogheda, Co Louth.