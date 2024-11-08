Lester McLennan: Police renew appeal for missing man (20) last seen travelling to Giant’s Causeway

Lester McLennan (20) was last seen on November 1 travelling by bus to the Giant's Causeway.

POLICE have renewed an appeal for missing man last seen travelling to Giant’s Causeway a week ago.

20-year-old Lester McLennan was seen making the journey by bus around 9.30am on November 1.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He is described as being approximately 6 feet 3 in height, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip up jacket. He was also carrying a black backpack.”

Anyone that may have seen the young man or have information about his police have been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 76 of November 2.

A direct appeal was also made for a member of the public who found a black backpack in the vicinity of the Giant’s Causeway and handed it to staff members to get in touch.

Earlier this week, Mr McLennan’s mother Lalitha said a tour guide in the Dunseverick Castle area believed they may have spoken to him.

Having travelled from England with his mother, the last confirmed trace from his phone was on Friday, November 1, at the tourist attraction.

“The police told me Lester had spoken to him for a certain amount of time and was asking him questions about the local area,” she said.

“He then set off in the direction of Dunseverick Castle.

“He was at that time near the stacks,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

She also said speaking to the person who found his bag would be very helpful.

Although her son had been “quite low and anxious during lockdown,” she said he had been excited about starting an access course to go to university.

“It was really nice, he was full of enthusiasm. He said he could see a future for himself,” she added.