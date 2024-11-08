PSNI appeal for family missing from Belfast

Police are appealing for information about a family who are missing from Belfast.

34-year-old Nura Abdillahi and her two sons were staying at accommodation in the University Street area.

They have not been seen since Friday 1 November.

It is believed they may have travelled to Dublin or Dundalk.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the Abdillahi family, who are originally from Somali.

“34-year-old Nura (pictured), and her two sons aged four and two, were staying at accommodation in the University Street area of the city and have not been seen since Friday, November 1.

“Nura often wears a red head scarf and walks with a limp.

“It is believed that the family may have travelled to the Dublin or Dundalk areas.