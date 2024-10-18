Life is working out for Cushendall’s Paddy Burke - but Antrim SHC finals remain a privilege

Hurler of the Year Paddy Burke at The Irish News Ulster All-Stars 2024 at the ICC Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

LAST year was one of significant change for Cushendall hurler Paddy Burke. On the playing front, he helped the Ruairí Ógs regain the Antrim SHC crown after four years of Dunloy dominance.

Work-wise, he switched his career path and is reaping the benefits in both areas of his life, starring for county as well as club.

Having been in IT [information technology], he pivoted to move into the area of sports and fitness, much closer to his heart – and home.

“I was working in software engineering until August 2023, then took a career break – thankfully I’ve been keeping busy enough so I didn’t have to go back to IT. It’s brilliant. IT was grand but I didn’t have much desire or passion for it.”

He’s just finishing off a Masters in Performance Coaching, done through Setanta College, in Thurles – the home of hurling - but almost all online: “There are two residential weeks at Abbottstown in Dublin throughout the 18 months. There are no set days for lectures, you just get given them each week and go through them in your own time.”

Burke works out of the gym at Cushendall club, running classes in the mornings and also doing S&C [strength and conditioning] with players from various codes:

“It’s a really good mix, hurlers and footballers, camogie players, a few rugby and soccer players. I love doing it so I thought I’d see if I could make a fist of it while I don’t have too many other financial commitments. So far it’s working. Being your own boss, I can’t complain,” he laughs.

Indeed, although he has a very early start, he knows he’s still lucky: “We’ve classes starting at the gym from six in the morning, but sure it’s only over the road.”

Paddy Burke in action for Cushendall in last year's dramatic Ulster Club SHC semi-final victory over Down champions Portaferry. Picture by Seamus Loughran

The 29-year-old enjoys seeing the wider benefits his work can bring: “People who would never have done anything before have been progressing over months and months, people who started a year ago have been there the full time. You’re seeing a positive impact in the local community through that.”

He finds something similar, a linkage between the individual and the collective, in hurling too.

“I’ve been fortunate enough play in a few county finals and they’re always brilliant occasions. I know how much they mean to the village. All the flags, all the buzz – anyone you see, all they’re doing is talking about the game.”

The Cushendall and Antrim defender has had plenty of personal plaudits this year. Being named the Irish News Ulster Hurler of the year followed an Allstar nomination alongside county colleague James McNaughton of Loughgiel, the first Saffrons in the mix since Liam Watson in 2010.

Yet he insists he’d rather retain the Antrim SHC title in Sunday’s blockbuster battle against Dunloy.

“Ulster Hurler of the Year, the Allstar nomination, they’re nice, it’s lovely to receive individual awards, but they probably mean more to your family, make them proud. You don’t go out looking for those.

“Every year you start out with the club wanting to win a county title and we’ve navigated our way to a final.”

Although the Ruairi Ogs have made regular appearances in Antrim hurling deciders since the late 70s, Burke is adamant that he never takes reaching that stage for granted:

“When I was younger, going to watch county finals, you do genuinely just dream of one day getting a chance to do that.

“I’ve been lucky to play in lots of finals and it’s not something you ever take lightly. These days won’t last forever.

“We’re privileged as a club even to play in county finals – there are loads of clubs out there who would die to get to play in one county final. It’s about appreciating where we are.

“Probably the two best teams in Antrim going toe-to-toe – where would you rather be? And your whole parish gets to go, it means so much to the people of Cushendall.”

Although Cushendall are the holders, Burke points to the quality of a Dunloy team who almost made history last season before losing in the county semi-final to Loughgiel Shamrocks:

“Dunloy were going for five in-a-row, on the verge of being the best club [hurling] team ever in Antrim, so they’ll provide a massive challenge.”

What’s more, Cushendall will have to end a poor final record against Dunloy, who’ve won the last five deciders between the clubs, going back to 2002, with the last – and only – triumph for the Ruairi Ogs coming in 1999.

Burke doesn’t believe in any hoodoo, though, explaining: “It wouldn’t really be on my mind that we haven’t beaten them. Dunloy are a great team, one of the best club sides ever in Antrim. They’re a brilliant team, could have won the All-Ireland two years ago.

“No one’s in any doubt about the task at hand. We know the quality of opposition we’re going up against. You don’t need to be worrying about past games.

“We’ve never said ‘Ah, I hope we get them and beat them’ – you just go out to try to win the county final.”

Antrim's Paddy Burke (left) has been nominated for a PwC Hurling All-Star (SYSTEM)

Burke’s task is likely to be holding the defensive fort at full-back, knowing that he could face an array of Antrim attacking talent even with Conal Cunning ruled out due to a cruciate ligament injury. County stars Keelan Molloy, Seean Elliott, and Nigel Elliott could all come up against him at some stage, he knows:

“That’s what most teams are doing now, you always find yourself marking a couple of different people. I can’t get too focussed on one person because you’d even up getting someone else you hadn’t prepared for. It’s about being flexible and trusting you’ve prepared as well as you could for whoever you’re going to be marking.

“They have massive pace and are very mobile. As a defender that’s something you have to be wary of. You know a player’s strengths and try to prepare accordingly – if they’re fast, or skilful, or good in the air. You have to be aware and adapt your game to that.”

Paddy Burke has proved adept at adaptation; Cushendall will hope his excellent 2024 continues on Sunday in Ballycastle.