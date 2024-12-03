Antrim GAA tell delegates of “ambitious” strategic plan

ANTRIM GAA has unveiled a new five-year strategic plan, entitled Le Chéile le hAghaidh [Together for 2030], which promises to “celebrate unity, ambition and the rich heritage of Gaelic Games” in the county.

Delegates at last night’s convention in Dunsilly were told that players, coaches, volunteers and communities would feel strong ownership of the roadmap as the county charts a “bold path towards growth and success”.

In a statement, the Antrim board said: “This is more than just a plan - it is a rallying cry for all Antrim Gaels to come together with purpose, energy, and belief.

“Its focus on empowering clubs, nurturing people, and strengthening communities sets the stage for a transformative era. The plan commits to enhancing club resources, supporting leadership development, and preserving the county’s proud cultural identity, ensuring Gaelic Games remain central to life in Antrim.”

Entering his second year as chairman, Glenravel clubman Seamus McMullan indicated as far back as May that the county was working on an ambitious strategic plan undertaken with the help of St Paul’s man and academic Dr Paul Donnelly.

“This plan has been crafted by our members, clubs and stakeholders, and captures the heart of what it means to be an Antrim Gael,” McMullan told delegates.

“It is our shared vision for a brighter future and a call to action for everyone in the county to play their part. The time to act is now - together, we have a great opportunity to set a course for the long-term development and future success of our county.”

The county board’s press release may have been light on detail, but Antrim’s plans have drawn warm praise from GAA President Jarlath Burns.

“Le Chéile le hAghaidh 2030 is a testament to the resilience and determination of Antrim GAA. This plan not only charts a course for the next five years but lays the groundwork for long-term success.

“The emphasis on clubs, people, and communities speaks to the very heart of our Association, and I have every confidence that Antrim will deliver on its bold vision.”

In May, McMullan spoke of the need to give more funding to ‘Gaelfast’ - an initiative to reinvigorate Gaelic Games in Belfast.