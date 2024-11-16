LIVE: Updates as Cushendall take on Slaughtneil in the Ulster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final in Armagh

Cushendall and Slaughtneil will meet at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh City for the AIB Ulster Club Senior Hurling Championship semi-final

NOW that the Ulster Club Football Championship is in full swing, we can now switch our attention to the small ball code.

Back-to-back Antrim senior champions Ruairí Óg from Cushendall come up against Robert Emmet’s of Slaughtneil, who have held a monopoly over Derry hurling for the past 12 years.

These two giants of Ulster hurling have sparked a rivalry over the last number of years, with their latest meeting coming in last year’s provincial final when it was Cushendall, who came out on top by a score of 0-20 to 2-10.

Slaughtneil have only managed to find their form in Ulster in the last decade, with all four of their titles coming in that timeframe.

Their opponents are the most successful hurling side in the north as well as the reigning Ulster champions, winning the Four Seasons Cup a record 12 times, with their first coming in 1981.

Follow along for live updates as these two heavyweights clash for the right to play Down champions Portaferry for the Ulster Senior Hurling Championship in two weeks.