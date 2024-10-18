GAA Inter-pro series: Match details, throw-in times and how to follow along with the FRC’s experiment

(L-R) Fermanagh and Ulster manager Kieran Donnelly, Waterford manager and Munster selector Paul Shankey, Former Westmeath manager and current Leinster manager Dessie Dolan and Galway and Connacht manager Padraic Joyce ahead of this weekend's Allianz Inter-provincial trial of the FRC enhancements

GAA HQ is a fitting setting for this weekend’s great experiment, which could potentially change the game of gaelic football for the better or worse, depending on your viewpoint.

Starting tonight, the Railway Cup returns for this new trial of the new rules as Ulster take on Munster and Leinster play Connacht on Friday in the semi-finals.

The provincial squads, which were announced earlier this week, include many high-quality inter-county players, who have been put out of their respective county championships.

The rules include a new 3v3 structure, changes to the scoring system and changes to the goalkeeper position. Click here to read more about the new ‘enhancements’.

Ulster are managed by Fermanagh boss Kieran Donnelly, with his squad including nine players from All-Ireland-winning Armagh.

When and where is the GAA inter-provincial series taking place?

The two inter-provincial semi-finals and the Railway Cup final and Third-place play-off will all take place in Croke Park between Friday, October 18 and Saturday, 19.

Throw in for the Friday games are at 6pm and 8pm, with the third-place play-off scheduled for 5.30pm on Saturday, October 19, and the final at 7.30pm.

Where can I watch or follow-along with the GAA inter-provincial games?

The games will all be televised, with the semi-finals being shown on TG4, the third-place play-off on the RTE news channel and the final being shown on RTE2.

The Irish News will also be providing live updates on the games.