Kilcoo v Errigal Ciarán live: Updates as the magpies try to stop the resurgent Errigal Ciarán from topping Ulster football

FINALLY, we come to the last Ulster final of the season as the football superpowers of the province clash at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.
Kilcoo and Errigal Ciarán have both overcome huge challenges to face off for the Seamus McFerran Cup.
Kilcoo breezed through the Down championship with relative ease to claim their sixth senior county title in a row and took down Ulster debutants Crosserlough before shocking Scotstown by scoring five goals to bury Monaghan’s finest.
Errigal Ciarán have been experiencing a season of revival with two Canavans at the mast for the Tyrone champions.
They were the days of Peter and Pascal, dead legs and fighting hearts, Mickey Harte as manager, double Houdini acts against the mighty Crossmaglen Rangers, beating the reigning All-Ireland champions... Just to get to the final
Errigal Ciarán v Kilcoo: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch as it’s Tyrone v Down in a battle for the Ulster club football title
They beat last year’s county champions Trillick in the final to book a place in Ulster after missing out in 2023.
After managing a tight win against St Eunan’s in round one, they swept past Cargin in the last eight before shading their semi-final against Clann Eireann after a masterclass by the Canavan brothers, Darragh and Ruairí.
The two sons of Errigal and Tyrone legend Peter Canavan have been the focal point of their club’s devastating attack this season, scoring 21 points in total in the provincial series.
Ruairí has had a season to remember so far, scoring 16 points and scoring as many from play as from deadballs.
They’ve met their match in Kilcoo though as the Down champions' disciplined and athletic approach will serve them well and limit the impact Ruairí can have on the scoreboard.
The battle between the Canavans and the magpies back six will be one to watch and could well decide this game.