Kilcoo v Errigal Ciarán live: Updates as the magpies try to stop the resurgent Errigal Ciarán from topping Ulster football

Errigal Ciaran captain Darragh Canavan solos away from Cargin's David Johnston with Peter Og Mc Cartan in support at Corrigan Park. Picture: Seamus Loughran

FINALLY, we come to the last Ulster final of the season as the football superpowers of the province clash at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Kilcoo and Errigal Ciarán have both overcome huge challenges to face off for the Seamus McFerran Cup.

Kilcoo breezed through the Down championship with relative ease to claim their sixth senior county title in a row and took down Ulster debutants Crosserlough before shocking Scotstown by scoring five goals to bury Monaghan’s finest.

Errigal Ciarán have been experiencing a season of revival with two Canavans at the mast for the Tyrone champions.

They beat last year’s county champions Trillick in the final to book a place in Ulster after missing out in 2023.

After managing a tight win against St Eunan’s in round one, they swept past Cargin in the last eight before shading their semi-final against Clann Eireann after a masterclass by the Canavan brothers, Darragh and Ruairí.

The two sons of Errigal and Tyrone legend Peter Canavan have been the focal point of their club’s devastating attack this season, scoring 21 points in total in the provincial series.

Ruairí has had a season to remember so far, scoring 16 points and scoring as many from play as from deadballs.

They’ve met their match in Kilcoo though as the Down champions' disciplined and athletic approach will serve them well and limit the impact Ruairí can have on the scoreboard.

The battle between the Canavans and the magpies back six will be one to watch and could well decide this game.