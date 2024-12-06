Denn and Dromintee meet in second Ulster U16 semi-final

THE second semi final of the Ulster U16 championship takes place on Monday under the lights at Gardrum Park and promises to be a thriller between reigning champions Dromintee and this year’s surprise packets Denn from Cavan.

Both sides upset the odds somewhat with their respective quarter-final victories and will be looking to back those performances up and set up a final showdown with Derry champions Magherafelt.

Denn have already enjoyed a hugely successful year, winning a first-ever county title at this grade, and their fairytale season continued when they impressively dispatched a strongly-fancied Carrickmore by 3-11 to 2-8 in the quarter final.

Star of the show was full-forward Nathan Quigley, who scored 2-7, and Dromintee’s ability to quell his influence will be key to the outcome of this game.

Wing-forward Mark Reilly, who scored a stunning goal, was another stand-out performer in an impressive half-forward line with Senan and Oisin Smith.

Centre-back Conor McCabe and midfielder Finian Smith form a strong spine for the Breffni lads, who did sterling work shutting down a highly-rated Carrickmore forward line.

Denn youth chairman Fergal McConnell says there’s a huge buzz around the club since the quarter-final win.

‘‘This will be another big test for our lads but one which we believe we are capable of rising to,’’ he said.

‘‘The lads really enjoyed the experience against Carrickmore and are looking forward to testing themselves against another one of Ulster’s best teams.

‘‘Training has been going well and there is a great atmosphere in the camp among the boys. Hopefully the lads can perform to the same level as the last day out, which included a strong defensive showing, a workmanlike performance in midfield and some great scores taken by our forwards.’’

Dromintee went into their quarter-final against neighbours Burren last weekend having been out of action since the Armagh final in early September and although some aspects of their performance reflected this, their overall performance was one of poise and power and there is no doubting their determination to hold on to the title they claimed last year.

There was an assurance about their performance, pushing on and making their dominance count on the scoreboard when on top, yet digging in and holding firm against a high-scoring Burren forward unit when needing to.

Armagh minor star Tomas Fox is their go-to man-marker and he did a terrific job nullifying Burren’s talisman Sam Murdock.

It is likely he will be tasked with the task of trying to quell either Quigley or Reilly, but in Aodhan O’Neill and Emmett Mullen Dromintee have other strong options for those roles.

Scott Harris will likely drop back to sweep in a strong defensive unit, Peter Rice and Jarlath O’Neill form a hard-working and talented midfield partnership supplemented by Jack Casey, while wing-forwards Oisin Byrne and Ronan Martin are capable score-getters, but it is full-forward Gavin O’Rourke who Denn will be most concerned with.

He starred in the tournament last year at full-back and featured on the Armagh minor side narrowly defeated by Derry in the All-Ireland final. An extremely athletic target-man, he is often called out around the middle as a target for kick-outs when Dromintee are struggling in that area.

Dromintee know how to handle the Gardrum Park conditions and will not be overawed by the occasion

Former Louth star Ray Harris, who manages the side, is very aware of the threat posed by Denn.

“Like the Burren game last Sunday, which was a titanic battle and which forced our team to dig deep to get across the line, we see this game no different,’’ he said.

‘‘While the tag of defending champions can bring its own pressures, players and management are looking no further than Monday evening’s game and look forward to representing the club in back-to-back Ulster semi-finals.”