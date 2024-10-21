Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship final

Erne Gaels captain Ryan Lyons will hope that he and his side can finally get a crack at the Fermanaggh SFC title on Sunday, October 27

AFTER concerns over weather at the eleventh hour, the Fermanagh GAA board decided to reschedule the senior football final.

Storm Ashley raged across the north on Sunday and into Monday, leading to four Ulster county finals to be cancelled and nine in total across the island of Ireland.

Fermanagh was one of those unfortunate cases, much to the disappointment of Declan Bonner, Erne Gaels manager.

Going into the game, Erne Gaels of Belleek finished runner-up in their group to last year’s champions Derrygonnelly Harps, but defeated Teemore and reaped revenge on Harps, who beat them in last year’s county final to get to the showpiece at Brewster Park.

Their opponents, Enniskillen Gaels finished top of their group, winning all three games and progressed straight to the semi-final, where they defeated Ederney St Joseph’s convincingly to book their place in the final.

When and where is the Fermanagh SFC final between Erne Gaels and Enniskillen Gaels?

The Mannock Fermanagh Senior Football Championship final between Erne Gaels and Enniskillen Gaels will be played on Sunday, October 27, after being refixed following concerns about the effects of Storm Ashely on the game.

Throw-in has been scheduled for 4pm.

However, this clashes with Erne Gaels’ Ulster Junior Hurling Club Championship fixture against Sean Tracey’s of Armagh.

Some of Gaels’ players will feature in this provincial championship game.

The club will be lodging an appeal to the Ulster Council and the Fermanagh board PRO has said that the board will fully back the proposal to move the JHC fixture.

How can I follow along with the Fermanagh SFC final?

Coverage details of this fixture have yet to be finalised.