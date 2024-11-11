Erne Gaels urged to take inspiration from Mark Lyons

‘Let Mark inspire you’.

Those were some of the final words from Fr Frank McManus at the hugely attended funeral of Erne Gaels legend Mark Lyons who was laid to rest in his native Belleek on Monday.

The 41-year-old father-of-two was the older brother of Belleek captain Ryan Lyons, who led the Gaels to their first county championship title in 43 years last Saturday week.

But it has been a bittersweet week for Erne Gaels and the village of Belleek as death of the charismatic former player was so sudden and they must regroup to prepare for the enormous challenge of Scotstown in Brewster Park Enniskillen on Saturday at 5pm.

Mark passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, November 5 in Plymouth, England where he had been working as a carpenter.

The father-of-two excelled at Gaelic football, hurling, darts and one-liners.

News of his untimely passing has shocked a community still celebrating winning their first county football since 1981.

Lyons played Gaelic football and hurling for the Gaels for many years and was a tall, lean gifted athlete who feared no-one on the pitch and was a brilliant natural fielder of the ball.

Off the field he tasted life through the teeth and made you feel better for his company, for he had that cheeky charm of the forever young.

Erne Gaels celebrate their win over Enniskillen Gaels in the Fermanagh SFC final replay at Brewster Park Picture: Martin Brady

He was well known to referees, as he played on the edge but played with all of his huge heart.

He won an intermediate county title with the club in 2008 and was a key figure in the 2016 county final where Erne Gaels narrowly lost out to Derrygonnelly.

But even though he was resident in England, his heart was always at home and he got to see his club and comrades end a 43-year famine on Saturday evening in Enniskillen, which was so important to him.

He played county minor and U21 football for Fermanagh and his brothers Shane, Damian and Ryan have all represented the county at various levels and his extended family are steeped in the Erne Gaels club.

His friendly nature meant that he was also very well known all over south Donegal where he was a gifted darts player.

Paying tribute, a relative said Mark could liven up any settings.

“He was just such a lovely down to earth lad with so much natural ability at so many sports, was so talented but never took himself seriously.

“Mark loved people, he loved laughter and entertaining others, and he could cut to the heart of any matter in a nano second as he had a very quick brain.

“Above all, he loved life, and you always felt better in his company.

“A true legend.

Mark was laid to rest in Belleek as a piper played “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in homage to Mark’s life- long love of the Reds.

Mark is sadly missed by his heartbroken children Adam and Sophia, their mum Marie, his parents Dermot and Margaret, partner Karen, brothers Shane (Laura), Damien (Susan), Ryan (Nicolle), his sisters Charlene (Andrew), Maggie, nephews and nieces Aaron, Olivia, Ben, Sam, Lily, Alana, Amelia and Luan, aunties, uncles, cousins, extended family and his many friends.