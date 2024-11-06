Erne Gaels v Scotstown postponed due to the death of Mark Lyons, the brother of Gaels’ captain Ryan

Fermanagh champions Erne Gaels were scheduled to play Monaghan champions Scotstown this Sunday, November 10 in Brewster Park

ERNE Gaels and Scotstown have decided to postpone their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final due to the death of Mark Lyons, a former Erne Gaels player and brother to current captain Ryan.

The fixture was scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 10.

A statement from Fermanagh GAA reads: “Fermanagh GAA are sorry to hear the sudden death of former Erne Gaels player Mark Lyons, brother of our County Senior Footballer and Erne Gaels Captain Ryan.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lyons family at this sad time.”

🏐Fixture postponement🏐



Sunday's @AIB_GAA #UlsterClub2024 Senior Football Quarter Final has been rescheduled as below 🗓@ErneGaelsGAC v @ScotstownGAA



Sat 16th Nov

Brewster Park

5.00pm



🎟 Ticket details to follow#ClubMeansMore pic.twitter.com/VUO3qAfNKe — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) November 6, 2024

Scotstown released a statement saying: “Scotstown GAA would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mark Lyons and all those in Erne Gaels Belleek where Mark played football and whose younger brother Ryan is the current captain of the senior team.”

The fixture will be fulfilled at Brewster Park the following Sunday, November 16 at 5pm.