Leon Balogun says Rangers must start delivering or risk further fan fury

Leon Balogun has warned Rangers players have to start delivering or feel more of the fans’ anger they experienced at the end of Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock.

The 36-year-old defender came off the bench at Rugby Park to replace injured Robin Propper in the 63rd minute before Marley Watkins scored the winner for Killie in the 87th minute. The defeat left Rangers six points behind William Hill Premiership leaders Celtic and Aberdeen, who had drawn 2-2 on Saturday to offer encouragement to the Govan side.

After watching an inept performance, frustrated travelling Gers fans who had stayed behind let their feelings known to the players.

The supporters had earlier unfurled banners which read, ‘the mismanagement of Rangers must stop and stop now’, coming after initial banners noted that the club has no permanent chairman, chief executive officer, or director of football operations and claiming ‘no clue’. Meanwhile, a ‘one scapegoat’ message perhaps alluded to the warning Gers fans had been given by the club to stop using pyrotechnics after two UEFA fines.

Balogun is in his second spell at Rangers and as the Ibrox club lurched closer to crisis, the Nigerian international said: “The supporters really give their all to support us everywhere, near and far. But it comes with something. You can’t just take that for granted.

“I’m not saying anyone does. But you have to know that if you don’t deliver, it can be uncomfortable.

“And you have to try to live up to their expectations as much as you can.

“It’s not always reasonable what you then receive. I’m not for abuse of any sorts. But the criticism that comes up after a day like that, I think you have to face it.

“For me personally, and I can only speak for myself, I’ve been in many situations, worse situations than that, a lot worse.

“And like I said, you have to understand them. You have to understand what this club stands for, the history of the club.

“If you sign for this club, you have to know that there’s a lot of expectation. And if you don’t live up to that expectation, there might be really uncomfortable moments.

“And like I said, you won’t always think it’s reasonable, but you have to understand it. And you just have to get on with it, that’s what I’m trying to say.”

After just over a year in charge there has never been more questions about manager Philippe Clement, his style, his strategy and his team selection.

Balogun will “definitely” try to pass on his Rangers experience but stressed that the new players in the squad have to adapt fast.

He said: “You try to do this every game, every training session. And obviously, there’s new players, yes. Again, not an excuse.

“One might take a bit more time than the other. It also has to do with game time because you need to get used to certain things.

“But at the same time, you step into an environment that is not giving you a lot of time.

“So you have to adapt fast and know what’s coming. It’s not always easy to handle, I know that and I understand.

“But that’s just what this place is like and you have to live up to their expectations.

“And then, like I said, I think the supporters are entitled to their frustration.