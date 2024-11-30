Substitute Bobby Wales rescues late point for Kilmarnock against Dundee

Substitute Bobby Wales scored a brilliant late equaliser as Kilmarnock drew 1-1 with Dundee in an entertaining contest at Rugby Park.

After a goalless first half Lyall Cameron’s composed finish looked to have consigned the hosts to a fourth straight defeat.

But young striker Wales fired into the top corner from Kyle Vassell’s cut-back to level the scores with 10 minutes to go.

Killie looked the likelier to grab a winner and Marley Watkins and Danny Armstrong came close, but they had to settle for a point.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes made three changes from the side that lost to St Johnstone last weekend, with Gary Mackay-Steven, Fraser Murray and Bruce Anderson replacing Armstrong, David Watson and the suspended Liam Donnelly.

Dundee’s XI featured two changes from their convincing win over Hibs, with Ryan Astley coming in for the injured Clark Robertson and goalkeeper Jon McCracken replacing Trevor Carson.

Dundee had the first opportunity in the fifth minute as Josh Mulligan drove to the byline and picked out Jordan McGhee, who forced a smart stop from Robby McCrorie at his near post.

It had been a blistering start from the visitors and the rampant Mulligan got forward again in the ninth minute and drove the ball across, but Simon Murray somehow failed to get on the end of it.

The striker did connect moments later with a fierce near-post effort, but McCrorie was equal to it, palming it away.

Killie managed to weather the storm and eventually grew into the game. They had their first attempt in the 28th minute when Watkins’ left-footed cross found Bruce Anderson in space, but the striker could not direct his header on target.

The hosts ended the first half marginally on top, with Fraser Murray firing a free-kick straight at McCracken and Vassell seeing an effort deflected over as the half ended goalless.

Kilmarnock were inches away right at the start of the second half as well as Watkins cut inside and fired just wide of the far post.

McInnes’ side were well on top now and Mackay-Steven stung the palms of McCracken with a powerful shot from the edge of the area just before the hour mark.

Mackay-Steven then had an even better chance after 69 minutes as he was picked out by Fraser Murray’s precise centre, but the winger could only shoot over from 12 yards.

It was a golden opportunity and the hosts would be made to pay two minutes later as Dundee scored against the run of play.

Substitute Oluwaseun Adewumi jinked his way to the byline and his deflected cut-back landed at the feet of Cameron, who showed brilliant composure to side-foot high into the roof of the net.

The lead did not last long though as Vassell’s cut-back picked out Wales, who stroked the ball into the top corner with virtually his first touch since coming on two minutes earlier to level the scores.

Killie poured forward looking for a winner and they really should have found one in the 85th minute as Watkins was denied by McCracken when clean through before Armstrong scuffed the rebound agonisingly wide.

Kilmarnock thought they should have had an injury-time penalty as Innes Cameron tangled with Dundee defender Billy Koumetio, but referee Ross Hardie waved away the protests.

There was still time for more late drama as Wales went through on goal, but McCracken rushed out to save his dinked effort as a topsy-turvy match finished in a draw.