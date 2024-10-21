Soccer

Barcelona thrash Sevilla to pull clear at the top of LaLiga

Robert Lewandowski and Pablo Torre bagged braces as the Catalan giants cruised to three points.

Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with team-mates during Barcelona’s 5-1 LaLiga victory over Sevilla (Joan Monfort/AP)
By PA Sport Staff

Barcelona thrashed Sevilla 5-1 to re-establish a three-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

Robert Lewandowski’s first-half brace, either side of a fine Pedri strike, put Barca in control and took the Poland striker’s league tally for the season to 12.

Pablo Torre added a late double of his own, scoring either side of fellow substitute Stanis Idumbo’s effort for Sevilla, as Barca again created daylight between themselves and second-placed Real Madrid.

Alexander Sorloth scored a second-half brace as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Leganes 3-1.

Leganes, sitting in 17th place after winning one game, led through Yvan Neyou’s sublime finish, with Antoine Griezmann scoring between Sorloth’s double.

Fourth-placed Villarreal slipped up at home to lowly Getafe as Mauro Arambarri’s 87th-minute penalty cancelled out Santi Comesana’s first-half effort in a 1-1 draw.

Vedat Muriqi’s powerful header 15 minutes from time saw Real Mallorca beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Napoli remain two points clear at the top of Serie A after winning 1-0 at Empoli.

On the day Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour made his first league start, Napoli needed a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia penalty after 63 minutes to break down their resilient hosts.

Inter Milan stayed in touch with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Roma.

Both sides struck the woodwork before Lautaro Martinez pounced on a Zeki Celik mistake on the hour to thump home his fourth goal in as many games.

Fifth-placed Fiorentina scored six goals in an away Serie A match for the first time since October 1966 as 10-man Lecce were torn apart.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring the winner for the Serie A leaders against Empoli (LaPresse via AP)
Danilo Cataldi and Andrea Colpani both scored twice in a 6-0 win and Lucas Beltran and Fabiano Parisi were also on target.

Lecce were 2-0 down when Antonino Gallo was sent off just before half-time for denying Dodo a clear scoring opportunity.

Atalanta are level on points with Fiorentina after Mario Pasalic and Mateo Retegui scored in a 2-0 success at Venezia, while Cagliari claimed only their second win of the season in edging Torino 3-2.

Union Berlin climbed to fifth in the Bundesliga with Aljoscha Kemlein and Tom Rothe scoring in a 2-0 win at lowly Holstein Kiel.

Werder Bremen recovered from a goal down to beat Wolfsburg 4-2.

Mitchell Weiser, Felix Agu, Marvin Ducksch and Marco Grull struck against 10-man Wolfsburg, who had Patrick Wimmer sent off midway through the second half when 3-1 behind.

Mason Greenwood scored his sixth Ligue 1 goal of the season as Marseille hammered Montpellier 5-0 away.

Elye Wahi put Marseille ahead in the first minute and Amine Harit and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added first-half goals before Greenwood and Luis Henrique completed the rout.

Lyon thrashed Le Havre 4-0 with Alexandre Lacazette and Said Benrahma among the visitors’ scorers.

Nantes and Nice and Toulouse and Angers played out 1-1 draws, while Auxerre beat Reims 2-1.