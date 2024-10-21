Barcelona thrash Sevilla to pull clear at the top of LaLiga

Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with team-mates during Barcelona’s 5-1 LaLiga victory over Sevilla (Joan Monfort/AP)

Barcelona thrashed Sevilla 5-1 to re-establish a three-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

Robert Lewandowski’s first-half brace, either side of a fine Pedri strike, put Barca in control and took the Poland striker’s league tally for the season to 12.

Pablo Torre added a late double of his own, scoring either side of fellow substitute Stanis Idumbo’s effort for Sevilla, as Barca again created daylight between themselves and second-placed Real Madrid.

Alexander Sorloth scored a second-half brace as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Leganes 3-1.

Leganes, sitting in 17th place after winning one game, led through Yvan Neyou’s sublime finish, with Antoine Griezmann scoring between Sorloth’s double.

Fourth-placed Villarreal slipped up at home to lowly Getafe as Mauro Arambarri’s 87th-minute penalty cancelled out Santi Comesana’s first-half effort in a 1-1 draw.

Vedat Muriqi’s powerful header 15 minutes from time saw Real Mallorca beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Napoli remain two points clear at the top of Serie A after winning 1-0 at Empoli.

On the day Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour made his first league start, Napoli needed a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia penalty after 63 minutes to break down their resilient hosts.

Inter Milan stayed in touch with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Roma.

Both sides struck the woodwork before Lautaro Martinez pounced on a Zeki Celik mistake on the hour to thump home his fourth goal in as many games.

Fifth-placed Fiorentina scored six goals in an away Serie A match for the first time since October 1966 as 10-man Lecce were torn apart.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring the winner for the Serie A leaders against Empoli (LaPresse via AP) (undefined/AP)

Danilo Cataldi and Andrea Colpani both scored twice in a 6-0 win and Lucas Beltran and Fabiano Parisi were also on target.

Lecce were 2-0 down when Antonino Gallo was sent off just before half-time for denying Dodo a clear scoring opportunity.

Atalanta are level on points with Fiorentina after Mario Pasalic and Mateo Retegui scored in a 2-0 success at Venezia, while Cagliari claimed only their second win of the season in edging Torino 3-2.

Union Berlin climbed to fifth in the Bundesliga with Aljoscha Kemlein and Tom Rothe scoring in a 2-0 win at lowly Holstein Kiel.

Werder Bremen recovered from a goal down to beat Wolfsburg 4-2.

Mitchell Weiser, Felix Agu, Marvin Ducksch and Marco Grull struck against 10-man Wolfsburg, who had Patrick Wimmer sent off midway through the second half when 3-1 behind.

Mason Greenwood scored his sixth Ligue 1 goal of the season as Marseille hammered Montpellier 5-0 away.

Elye Wahi put Marseille ahead in the first minute and Amine Harit and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added first-half goals before Greenwood and Luis Henrique completed the rout.

Lyon thrashed Le Havre 4-0 with Alexandre Lacazette and Said Benrahma among the visitors’ scorers.

Nantes and Nice and Toulouse and Angers played out 1-1 draws, while Auxerre beat Reims 2-1.