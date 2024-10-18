Ulster prove too strong for the Ospreys in six-try win over Welsh side

Ulster Rugby Jacob Stockdale scores a try after evading Ospreys' Keelan Giles during Friday night's BKT United Rugby Championship match at Kingspan Stadium. Picture: Brian Little

Two-tries each from Jacob Stockdale and James McCormick helped Ulster to a second bonus-point win in less than a week after Richie Murphy’s side proved too strong for the Ospreys at Ravenhill on a 36-12 scoreline.

Marcus Rea was on the scoresheet while a penalty try also contributed to Ulster’s total.

The Ulster men had too much for an Ospreys side that only had four survivors from last weeks defeat to the Stormers. But despite fielding such an inexperienced team, Toby Flood will be relatively satisfied with his charges that, after a slow start, frustrated their more star-studded hosts for long periods.

Despite notching 36-points, Murphy will be frustrated with this showing.

There were moments of brilliance, but for long periods, play was scrappy as Ulster struggled to for fluency. And when this happened, the Ospreys took full advantage to pounce for two-tries.

Ulster made a flying start and only five minutes had elapsed when hooker McCormick got over for his first try in a senior jersey.

McCormick was on the end of a maul as Ulster set their stall out early doors.

Ulster continued to dominate against their inexperienced visitors and it was no surprise when they doubled their lead five minutes later.

Quick hands from David McCann and Aidan Morgan set Stockdale clear down the Ulster left, and the Irish international finished off unopposed to push Ulster’s lead out 10-0 with as many minutes on the clock.

The Ospreys continued to struggle for territory and possession and with their set-piece coming under severe pressure, Ulster were awarded a penalty try when they illegally stopped an Ulster maul from going over the line.

It left the scoreline sitting at 17-0, and they also lost scrum-half Kieran Hardy for 10 minutes due to a yellow card.

Ulster thought they claimed a bonus-point try in the 25th minute when Stockdale finished off a stunning team move. But, just as the game was about to restart, referee Andrea Piardi’s attention was brought to a forward pass by Ulster’s Eric O’Sullivan in the build-up, and the score was knocked off.

Ulster did however cross the whitewash for the fourth time just after the half-hour mark when flanker Marcus Rea found himself on the end of yet another maul. John Cooney converted for a 24-0 lead.

Play became rather disjointed and scrappy in the closing stages and with their first attack of the game, Ospreys hooker Sam Parry broke from a maul to touchdown for the visitors first score. Dan Edwards converted to leave the half time 24-7 in favour of the hosts.

Richie Murphy got the reaction he wanted from his players at the start of the second half and 10 minutes after the restart, Ulster added to their tally when McCormick caught the Ospreys defence off-guard with a quick penalty. The young hooker stormed over himself from five-metres out.

But again, Ulster went to sleep and winger Keelan Giles punished the homeside to score in the corner.

But the final say was left to Player of the Match Stockdale. The winger was on the receiving end of a long floating pass from Mike Lowry to race clear and with a stunning finish, complete the scoring with Ulster’s sixth-try of the night.

Teams:

Ulster: M Lowry, W Kok, B Carson, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, A Morgan, J Cooney, E O’Sullivan, J McCormick, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, H Sheridan, C Izuchukwu, Marcus Rea, D McCann.

Replacements: S Wilson for O’Toole (51), N Doak for Cooney (56), Humphreys for Morgan (54), J Postlethwaite for McCloskey (63), Matty Rea for McCann (64), T McElroy for McCormick (64), K Treadwell for Sheridan (67).

Ospreys: J Walsh, D Kasende, E Boshoff, O Williams, K Giles, D Edwards, K Hardy, G Thomas, S Parry, B Warren, W Greatbanks, L Jones, L Lloyd, J Tipuric, M Morris.

Replacements: G Phillips for G Thomas (54), M Iorwerth-Scott for Warren (54), M Nagy for Edwards (54), Tom Florence for Williams (59), R Thomas for Greatbanks (65), R Morgan-Williams for Giles (67), E Lewis for G Thomas (69), D Gemine for Tipuric (74).

Referee: Mr Andrea Piardi