Ulster v Toulouse: Match details, kick-off time and how to watch as Ulster begin their European campaign against the European and French Top 14 champions

Ulster's James Hume and Stade Toulousain Francois Cros during Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup match at Kingspan Stadium. Picture by Brian Little

Ulster faces the tough task of a rematch with reigning European and French champions Stade Toulouse in the south of France to open their European campaign this year.

In last year’s meeting between these two sides at Kingspan Stadium, Toulouse ran out 48-24 winners with Antoine Dupont and Peato Mauvaka both getting two tries each.

Ulster’s season has been a mixed bag, with three wins and four losses so far this year but those four losses came against top opposition.

The Ulstermen were on the wrong side of a close affair with Leinster last time out, with the 2024 European Champions Cup finalists leaving Belfast with a 27-20 win.

Wing Ben Moxham suffered a significant right knee injury in Friday evening’s defeat to Leinster, being replaced by John Cooney.

Larne native Moxham will see a knee surgeon this week.

Cooney sustained a hamstring injury in the same game, being subbed out before half-time and he too is unavailable for selection against Toulouse.

It is hoped that former Ireland Sevens star and current Ulster triallist Zac Ward (concussion) will re-integrate into full-team training later this week and, therefore, hopefully be available for selection for the EPCR game against Toulouse on Sunday.

Toulouse’s season has started a lot better, with the side looking well on their way to defending their French Top14 title, with their all-star cast including French stars Dupont, Thomas Ntamack and Thomas Ramos on firing form.

Toulouse players celebrate at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

Les Rouge et Noir sit at the top of the Top14 table, with eight wins and three losses under their belts.

Last weekend, they came out 21-17 winners over midtable side Racing 92, with Ramos kicking them to a four-point win over the Haute-du-Seine outfit, who were without England’s Owen Farrell through a groin injury.

Stade Toulousain hope they replicate what they did last year and win the European Champions Cup, where they beat Leinster in the final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

When and where is Ulster Rugby playing Toulouse in the European Champions Cup?

Ulster Rugby will travel to the south of France to take on Toulouse at Stade Ernest-Wallon on Sunday, December 8.

Kick-off is scheduled at 3:15pm.

Where can I watch the Ulster Rugby v Toulouse game?

The European Champion’s Cup game between Stade Toulousain and Ulster Rugby will be broadcast on Premier Sports.