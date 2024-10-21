Conor Purcell seals his DP World Tour spot with triumph in China

HANGZHOU, CHINA - OCTOBER 20: Conor Purcell of Ireland poses with the trophy after winning the final round of the Hangzhou Open 2024 at Hangzhou West Lake Golf Club on October 20, 2024 in Hangzhou, China. (Photo by Zhe Ji/Getty Images)

Dubliner Conor Purcell secured his second Challenge Tour title this season by closing with a final round four under par 67 to win the inaugural Hangzhou Open by four shots on Sunday.

“It’s an amazing feeling. Getting the first one was special in front of the home crowd.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better second one with so many people watching in what has been an amazing event,” said Purcell, who won his maiden Challenge Tour title at the Black Desert NI Open presented by Tom McKibbin in July.

Spaniard Angel Ayora closed with a 69 to finish in a tie for second with England’s Jack Senior and Finland’s Oliver Lindell while Zhou Yanhan emerged as the highest-placed Chinese after signing for a 64 to finish in a share of fifth place with Sweden’s Niklas Lemke and Felix Mory of France.

The 27-year-old Purcell entered the final round with a share of the lead and started his round with six straight pars.

He broke free from the chasing pack with a hat-trick of birdies starting from the par-three seventh at West Lake International Golf and Country Club.

Purcell then left the door open for his closest rivals to close in after dropping two shots on holes 11 and 13.

However, he ensured he would clinch the title comfortably as he charged home with three more birdies in his closing four holes for a winning total of 18 under par 266.

“It was a nervous start where I just made lots of pars before I got a few birdies towards the end of the front nine,” admitted Conor, son of legendary former Portmanock professional, Joey.

“I got a bit slow again on the back nine, made a few mistakes but got myself back in the mindset of making birdies and thankfully a few dropped.”

With his latest win in Hangzhou, Purcell jumped eight places to fourth on the Road to Mallorca Rankings where he is almost certain to seal his promotion to the DP World Tour with only the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by the R&A left to play next week.

The leading 45 players on the rankings will play in the Grand Final with the top 20 players at the end of the season earn promotion to the DP World Tour.

Conor will be joined in the field by Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy and West Waterford’s Gary Hurley.

“It’s nice to win one of the elevated events before the grand finals so that I can go over there and enjoy a little bit more.

“I’m definitely going to celebrate because these wins don’t come around too often. I’m having my family over in Mallorca and really looking forward to it,” said Purcell.