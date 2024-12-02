US ambassador praises charity founded by Gordon Brown

The United States ambassador to the UK is to host a special reception to mark the work of a charity founded by former prime minister Gordon Brown.

Jane D Hartley will praise the work of the Multibank, which helps to distribute clothes, bedding, baby, hygiene, toy and furniture through a network of local charities and care professionals.

Ms Hartley says the Multibank is “one of the best tools we have to provide essential goods to the people who need them the most”.

At the reception in London on Tuesday, she will urge more companies to get involved in the charity.

The Multibank was launched three years ago by Mr Brown, with help from Amazon, redistributing surplus stock from the online giant’s returns centre in Fife, to families supported by The Cottage Family Centre, in nearby Kirkcaldy, where Mr Brown is a long-time patron.

There are now five Multibank charity centres across Britain, which have distributed five million products to half a million families.

Support professionals report getting Multibank goods to the families who need them is preventing them from falling into crisis, and stopping children from being taken into care.

Gordon Brown attends the opening of the Junction Multibank in Middlesborough (Owen Humphrey Media Assignments) (Owen Humphrey Media Assignments/PA)

Ms Hartley and Mr Brown will be joined at the reception by Amazon UK country manager John Boumphrey and Comic Relief chief executive Samir Patel.

Amazon UK and Comic Relief announced a £6 million commitment over the next four years to the Multibank Comic Relief Fund to help expand Multibanks across the UK.

Ms Hartley said: “We must lift up the most vulnerable when they are down and equip young people with resources as they grow.

“In both the UK and the United States, there are still too many families living in poverty, but we can make a difference when we combine the reach of government with the innovation of the private sector.

“This game-changing new commitment will boost the reach and the sustainability of the Multibank programme, one of the best tools we have to provide essential goods to the people who need them the most. I have always believed that companies have a responsibility to give back to the world; to do good, not just to do well.”

Mr Brown said: “I’m delighted US Ambassador Jane Hartley is joining our Multibank Coalition of Compassion. She joins football, rugby and sports clubs, celebrities from film, theatre and music – including David Tennant, Peter Capaldi, Michael Sheen and Simon Cowell – in calling on suppliers and funders to donate goods to Britain’s Multibank so we can put a smile on thousands of children’s faces this Christmas and show them we care.

“The Multibank model is simple: businesses have household good surpluses, and via our community-based charity partners we can get them straight to the people who need them. No product ever needs be wasted whilst we have families in need of them.”

Mr Boumphrey said: “Our goal is to help as many families as possible by connecting surplus goods from Amazon and other businesses, with those who need it most.”

Mr Patel said: “The Multibank is an invaluable lifeline to people and their families in being able to access essential goods and keep themselves and their children warm and healthy.

“Whether it’s clothes, bedding, essential hygiene products or school uniforms, the power of this innovative cross-organisation partnership provides critical help within communities across the UK.”