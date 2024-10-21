Widow ‘disgusted’ by British government legacy act challenge

Seamus Dillon was shot dead by the LVF in Dungannon in 1997

The widow of a loyalist murder victim has said she is “disgusted” after the British government confirmed it is to challenge an appeal court ruling on the controversial legacy act.

Martina Dillon’s husband Seamus Dillon was shot dead by the LVF as he worked on the door at the Glengannon Hotel, near Dungannon, in December 1997.

Collusion is strongly suspected in the murder of the former republican prisoner.

Earlier this year an inquest into his death was halted just before the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 , which ended all inquests and civil cases, came into operation in May.

Responsibility for oversight of legacy case has since transferred to the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which is opposed by many victims and families, who believe it is part of British government attempts to shield state participants from accountability.

The new Labour government had promised to repeal and replace the legacy act, although the ICRIR is to be retained.

Last month the Court of Appeal in Belfast found that a British government veto over sensitive material that can be disclosed by the ICRIR to relatives of the dead is not compatible with human rights laws.

It was also found that the legacy body does not give victims and relatives adequate means to take part in its processes.

It emerged last week the British government is seeking to challenge the court judgment.

Speaking to the Irish News Ms Dillon spoke of her disappointment at the latest development.

“I am totally disgusted,” she said.

“Before Labour got in they said they would abolish all this and give us back inquests.

“They have done nothing from they have got in, and now he is appealing against our win.”

Ms Dillon questioned the British government’s motives.

“Why are they doing this? she asked.

“What are they trying to cover up, what do they not want to come out.”

Ms Dillon said that although she was initially “delighted” with Labour’s Westminster election win she believes no progress has been made.

“And Labour has done absolutely nothing from they got in,” she said.

" What have they done?

“What have they done from they got in? Nothing.

“What are they doing?

“Taking us to court to fight against our wins.”

The battling widow vowed to continue her battle for justice.

“But, we will continue to fight on,” she said.

“We are going to keep it going, there’s no stopping.”

Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law said: “Last year this government in opposition confirmed their intention to repeal the legacy act, those were shallow words.They should now practice what they preach,” he said.

“Instead of resolution, this government has committed itself to the old ways of the former government of spending invaluable time and money on endless litigation and appeals.”

Grainne Teggart from Amnesty, said “the decision marks the continued dilution of the categorical pledge by Labour prior to the election that they would right the wrong of the last government on legacy”.

The Northern Ireland Office was contacted.

Meanwhile, the delegates attending a conference on the ICRIR have called for the legacy body to be scrapped.

Organised by Relatives for Justice and the Pat Finucane Centre, the event was attended by some of those impacted directly by the Troubles.

Those attending also called for a remedial order or emergency legislation to reinstate inquests, Police Ombudsman investigation and civil cases.

A spokeswoman for the ICRIR said it is “determined to build trust and confidence through how we deliver for those who have contacted us”.

“We respect that building that trust and confidence in the commission is also important for those who have chosen not to approach us at this stage,” the spokeswoman added.