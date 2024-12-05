GAA President Jarlath Burns joins family of murdered GAA official Sean Brown as they continue legal battle for public inquiry

The family of GAA official Sean Brown are taking a legal action against the British Government for refusing to hold a public inquiry into his murder. The family of Sean Brown, including his widow Bridie, pictured at the High Court in Belfast. GAA President Jarlath Burns pictured with the family. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Staging a protest outside Belfast High Court on Thursday morning, the family were supported by the GAA President Jarlath Burns. — THE family of the murdered GAA official Sean Brown have continued their fight for a public inquiry into his death with a judicial review.

Marching towards Belfast High Court on Thursday morning, Mr Brown’s widow Bridie was supported by GAA President Jarlath Burns as well as other families affected by legacy cases including the Ballymurphy massacre and McGurk’s Bar Bombing.

It follows steps this week by the Labour government to repeal controversial legislation to address the legacy of the Troubles.

GAA President Jarlath Burns was among those supporting the family of Sean Brown in Belfast this morning as they continue their legal case to secure a public inquiry into his murder. @irish_news pic.twitter.com/yOrCb5n8Xr — Allan Preston (@AllanPreston) December 5, 2024

Mr Brown (61) died in May 1997 after he was attacked and beaten by a LVF gang as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAC in Co Derry.

Placed in the boot of his own car, he was then taken to a country lane outside Randalstown in Co Antrim where he was shot six times.

Earlier this year, an inquest into his death collapsed after the coroner said the PSNI and MI5 had failed to disclose vital information.

A request to the British government from the coroner, Patrick Kinney, for a public inquiry was also rejected in September.

Issues raised in the inquest included that more than 25 people had been linked by intelligence to the murder, including several state agents.

Sean Brown.

A suspect in the murder was also believed to be a serving member of the Royal Irish Regiment, while another had a personal protection weapon and was regularly visited by a police officer at home.

It was also heard that a surveillance operation into LVF member Mark ‘Swinger’ Fulton was stopped the night before Mr Brown’s murder.