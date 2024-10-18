Way Clear for Boundary Commission – On This Day in 1924

October 18 1924

The British House of Lords passed the Free State (Confirmation of Agreement) Bill unwillingly, with many protests – confessedly because they feared that they would lose their positions as factors in the British constitution, if not their coronets, did they accept Lord [Edward] Carson’s advice; and they passed at the same time a resolution which was, in effect, outrageous contempt of court. The Lords – including “Law Lords” – not merely anticipated the decisions of the [Boundary] Commission but practically issued an order to the commissioners.

After a short debate, the same Bill was passed unanimously by the Irish Free State Senate yesterday; and the Senators also committed themselves to a resolution.

Example is contagious. The British House passed its resolution by 72 votes to 38; the Free State Senate’s majority for its motion was, proportionately, far greater – 20 to 6. Rules of conduct were laid down for the commissioners at Westminster. The Dublin Senators’ recommendation was that the commission should be side-tracked pending “an agreed solution of all outstanding problems between the Free State and Northern Ireland”.

Lord Glenavy [James Campbell], who presided over the deliberations of the Senate, “made a strong appeal to his colleagues to give the resolution their whole-hearted sympathy and support”. He believed the two governments could mutually trust each other, and he addressed a special appeal to “his fellow-countrymen in the north”, with whom he is well acquainted, adjuring them to trust the people of the Free State, because he was certain these people would not let them down.

Only one member of the Senate raised his voice in objection; he feared “there was no use in talking of co-operation and goodwill when there was no such thing as co-operation and goodwill in the north towards the south”.

The principal speakers in support of the resolution were ex-unionists; but a majority of the sationalist Senators present voted with them; and it was passed. That resolution was not contempt of court. It was an expression of the dominant feeling in the Dáil Éireann and the Senate alike.

The commissioner may be formally appointed; but they will not begin work until after the general election. No-one can anticipate the change in the situation which may come during the next two weeks. If a change for the better within Ireland is possible, Lord Glenavy should, in the light of his speech at yesterday’s sitting of the Senate, make haste to point the way.

With the parliaments in London and Dublin legislating for the British government to appoint a Northern Ireland Boundary Commissioner, the commission was finally able to convene.