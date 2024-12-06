Blockade at Border Continues - On This Day in 1974

December 6 1974

Orders giving the Northern Ireland Secretary, Mr Merlyn Rees, power to control entry of persons from across the Border were approved in the British House of Commons last night.

Mr Rees said he had made two Orders that would have the effect of completing the scheme of the Prevention of Terrorism Act passed last week. The first order made several small changes in the text of the Act to make it clear exactly what provisions of the Act would apply to Northern Ireland.

Under the second order he could exercise similar powers to those which the Home Secretary, Mr Roy Jenkins, could exercise to exclude from Britain any person connected with terrorism.

Mr Rees asked the House to approve an Order already laid – the Northern Ireland (Various Emergency Provisions) (Continuance) Order 1974, which continues the existing emergency provisions.

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, Mr Ian Gilmour, said the Opposition agreed it was necessary to renew the provisions.

Mr Leslie Huckfield (Lab) claimed that “Big Brother” techniques were to be used in Northern Ireland “within the next two months”.

Researchers he had met earlier in the day led him to believe that computers and punch cards with all the machinery and apparatus were ready. It would be “disastrous” to go ahead with this kind of computer system, he said.

But Mr Rees denied his allegations. There was a computer for vehicle checking in the North and there was a computer centre. “It is the same sort that we have here and which the police use”, he said.

“There is no computer for intelligence. Intelligence information is available on index cards and it is there quite properly. Any question of it going on computer would be a decision for me and the matter has not been put to me”.

The Order renewing the emergency provisions was approved by 91 votes to 22, a Government majority of 69. Mr Gerry Fitt, the SDLP Leader, voted against the Government.

Blockade at Border continues.

Cross-Border traffic in the Newry-South Armagh area continued to face long diversions yesterday as roads remained blocked by hijacked vehicles.

There were reports of pressure from the road freight trade for Army action to remove the obstructions. At present, hauliers have to go nearly 30 miles out of their way to get in and out of the Republic.

As Westminster voted for more powers for checks on the border, hijacked vehicles blocked people from crossing it, making day-to-day living increasingly difficult for people who resided close to the border.