Suicide prevention calendar launched in Belfast

Mayor Micky Murray and Oscar winner James Martin help launch John Mallon’s Beauty on your Doorstep 2025 Calendar in the Kennedy Centre, Belfast. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Shoppers have queued out the door of west Belfast’s Kennedy Centre eager to snap up one of local photographer John Mallon’s ‘Beauty On Our Doorstep 2025′ calendars.

Born out of what he described as a time in his life when he was in a “very, very dark place”, the calendar is now in its eighth year.

Featuring beautiful photographs taken in Murlough Bay, Wexford and Donegal, Mr Mallon has also included his ubiquitous robin and a Christmassy Belfast City Hall drone snap.

“I always include a wee robin as January’s photograph,” he said, “robin’s always cheer you up.”

‘Beauty On Our Doorstep 2025′ was launched on Friday by Oscar winner James Martin, Anthony Cacace ‘The Andytown Apache’, Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray, and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.

Carrying a suicide prevention message, the calendar originated from Mr Mallon’s own struggle with suicidal ideation and, sadly, the suicide of his 34-year-old brother.

“Initially I sought help from FASA (Forum Against Substance Abuse) on the Shankill Road, where I met Alex Bunting who now does a lot of powerful work with Inspire. I also contacted a friend of mine, Philip McTaggart, in PIPS (Public Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide and Self-harm).

“What I realised fairly quickly was the more I spoke about how I was feeling, the better I started to feel. I also started going out for walks and noticing more beauty around me. Then I bought myself a camera and started taking photographs.

“During my first exhibition in the Red Barn Gallery in Belfast – View to Better Mental Health Through the Lens of a Camera – nine men confided in me they too were having suicidal thoughts. Thankfully, I was able to signpost them to get help.

“The exhibition was so successful, I decided to go into the Kennedy Centre and sell some photographs. I was supposed to be there three days but 10 years later, I haven’t left,” he smiled.

That was when Mr Mallon came up with the idea of a calendar with beautiful photographs taken all over Ireland but with all the contact numbers for mental health organisations on the back.

“A calendar hangs on the wall 365 days of the year, so the numbers are always available to anyone needing help,” said Mr Mallon.

“I always put a wee message in the calendar - ‘Where there’s life, there’s hope’.

Proceeds from the sale of ‘Beauty On Our Doorstep 2025′ will also be donated to eight local charities, which will each receive £300.