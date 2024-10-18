Weather warnings are in place across the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Northern Ireland on Sunday as Storm Ashley hits the UK and Ireland.

As the first named storm of the season, the Met Office have forecast the turbulent weather from 3am on Sunday until midnight, while gusts of up to 80mph are also expected with an amber warning in place for north-west Scotland.

Some of the possible disruption could include damage to buildings, power cuts and problems with mobile phone coverage.

Those in coastal areas are warned of possible injuries and danger to life from large waves and debris.

On Friday, the Strangford Ferry-passenger service was also suspended due to the forecast with further cancellations possible over the weekend.

Strangford Ferry update - passenger only service suspended.



Due to the high winds being forecast the service will be suspended this afternoon.



The service will continue for as long as safe operation permits to allow as many as possible to make travel arrangements.



Bus…

In the Republic, Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for counties Galway and Mayo between noon on Sunday and 9pm.

Strong and gusty southerly winds are expected with damaging gusts expected as well as high tides.

It is also warned that gusts of up to 120km an hour could affect parts of the country, with the possibility of coastal flooding.

Those living in the Galway and Mayo areas have been warned of large coastal waves and other hazards including loose objects, fallen trees, difficult driving conditions, damage to power lines and power cuts.

Yellow weather warning UPDATED



Strong winds across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northwest England and west Wales



Sunday 0300 – 2359



Latest info



Stay #WeatherAware

Keith Leonard, head of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), said: “I would urge the public to stay away from coastal areas during this period and to heed the appeal from the Irish Coast Guard for people to ‘stay back, stay high, stay dry’.

“Also, dangerous travelling conditions are possible and road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris as trees are in full leaf.

“There is a potential for tidal flooding in coastal areas, especially in southern and western counties. In addition to this, heavy persistent showers are expected, which in turn may lead to surface flooding in urban locations.”

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has also advised all road users to take extreme care over the weekend, including allowing greater braking distances in wet weather conditions.

“This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning,” a spokesman said.

“Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility.

“Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.”