Storm Ashley set to hit Scotland with 80mph winds on Sunday

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Scotland

Scotland is set to be battered by winds of up to 80mph as the first named storm of the season strikes.

Storm Ashley was named by Met Eireann, and the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 3am Sunday until noon on Monday.

The Met Office warning covers all of Scotland and predicted winds of up to 80mph in western regions, as well as areas of north-west England, Carlisle and Bangor, in Wales, as well as Northern Ireland.

The agency warned of a “small chance” of danger to life from flying debris and large waves on the coast, and that some roads and bridges could close, with the possibility of cancellations to trains and flights.

The Met Office also warned of a “slight chance” of damage to buildings, including tiles blown from roofs, and of power cuts including mobile phone coverage.

A statement said: “A windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, but across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and North West Wales there is an increased chance of some disruption.

“Initially a period of strong south to south-easterly winds will likely develop through Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60mph possible in some inland areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills.

“Winds will then likely turn south-westerly, with a period of especially strong winds possible during Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland where gusts could potentially reach 70-80 mph in exposed areas, and more generally 55-65 mph in other parts of the warning area.

“These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides may cause some disruption.”

Heavy rain and flooding was also predicted – with families travelling during the October school holidays advised to check for cancellations.

An amber warning for wind has been issued for parts of north-west Scotland, including the Western Isles, Argyll and Bute, and West Highlands, for between 9am and midnight on Sunday.

Transport Scotland warned of cancellations, speed restrictions and delays as a direct result of “challenging” conditions, and the likelihood of cancellations to trains and ferries, as well as disruption for HGV drivers, while Police Scotland advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.

Officials will meet with the Scottish Government’s resilience operation, while a multi agency response team will be monitoring conditions, but passengers were advised to check with transport providers, including on cross-border disruption.

Head of transport resilience at Transport Scotland, Ashleigh Robson, said: “Storm Ashley will likely mean travel disruption on Sunday. With many families enjoying the October school holidays, we would advise them to pay close attention to any cross-border travel updates too.

“The multi agency response team will be in position to advise the public, as the storm sweeps into Scotland. Strong winds may cause particular difficulties for HGVs. Debris and treefall is a strong possibility. Rain will make visibility difficult and could result in flooding.

“Disruption on ferry services is very likely, rail services and some flights will also be impacted. The decision to cancel is never taken lightly, but safety of passengers has to be the priority. Please plan ahead. The latest information on the trunk road network is available at www.traffic.gov.scot.”

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “The amber warning for high winds means a strong likelihood of disruption and, as such, motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel.

“If you are travelling, make sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and is completely roadworthy. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged and take additional clothing and water with you.

“Please do not ignore any road signage advising of changes to speed or closures to routes.

“Further information of the weather and road closures can be found by visiting the Met Office, Ready Scotland and Traffic Scotland websites and social media accounts.”