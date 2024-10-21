PSNI snoop review deadline extended

A call for evidence to the McCullough Review, into PSNI spying, has been extended

The deadline for evidence to be provided to a review into PSNI spy operations targeting journalists, legal professionals and others has been extended.

The McCullough Review, which is being led by London based KC Angus McCullough, was due to close on Friday.

The review was set up by PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher earlier this year after it emerged that police have been carrying out surveillance on journalists and members of the legal profession.

In a report to the Policing Board in June the PSNI admitted making 823 applications for communications data for journalists and lawyers over a 13-year period from 2011-2024.

It later emerged that more than 4,000 phone communications between 12 journalists were monitored by police over a three-month period.

In a statement, Mr McCullough said he was keen to hear from serving and former police officers.

“There has been recent publicity in connection with the review and I am keen to ensure that anybody who has relevant information has the opportunity to come forward,” he said.

“I am particularly keen that serving or retired police officers and staff should come forward if they have relevant information.

“The Chief Constable of PSNI, Jon Boutcher, has confirmed that he would encourage his officers and staff to do so - in confidence if preferred.”

The deadline for evidence has been extended to 5pm on November 1.