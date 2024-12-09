Ireland’s smallest distillery releases its first five year-old whiskey

The Christmas Cask is Killowen Distillery's first five-year-old release from its Barántúil range of Irish whiskeys.

Ireland’s smallest distillery has launched its first ever five-year old whiskey.

Nestled in the Mournes of Co Down, Killowen Distillery has earned an international reputation for its dedication to traditional methods and local ingredients.

Established in 2017 by Brendan Carty, the craft distillery produces premium Irish whiskeys, poitín, rum and gins using small-batch techniques.

Killowen’s success is largely down to the its artisanal approach, using direct flame copper pot stills, a rare practice that enhances the complexity and depth of their spirits.

Locally sourced barley and water also contribute to the distillery’s commitment to authenticity and sustainability.

Brendan Carty at his Killowen Distillery in the Mournes. (Brian Morrison)

In the past few years, Killowen has distilled and released its own Irish whiskey under the Barántúil brand, which literally translates as ‘Authentic’.

Despite the relatively young age of the small batch releases, Barántúil has become one of the most sought after Irish whiskeys by collectors and fans of the spirit alike.

The latest addition, Christmas ’24 Cask, released today (Monday) is Killowen’s first five-year-old Barántúil.

Brendan Carty said the milestone has offered his team an opportunity to reflect on the journey to date, particularly during a challenging period for the spirit industry on the island.

“A massive part of it is gratitude to the grassroots support base we have, they have been wonderful supportive.”

Brendan Carty (right) in his Co Down distillery, and (left), the new Barántúil release from Killowen.

He said his small team of six staff have been looking forward to the five-year-old release for some time.

“We had to make it both lovely and different,” he said. “This single pot still is a signature Killowen, but spent four years and one month in an ex-bourbon cask before spending another 17 months in a Palo Cortado cask.

“This pot still boasts different flavours than any before, not just because of the older spirit but also because the different cask expression.

“The Palo Cortado Sherry allows beautiful rich, bold, full-bodied juicy notes that balance perfectly with the oily Killowen DNA.”

The distiller said the latest Barántúil release will also be the last in the iconic 500ml bottle, which has been synonymous with the range.

Killowen recently debuted its new 700ml Barántúil bottle with a limited edition release for Dublin Airport, which quickly sold out.

The evolution of the Barántúil range will next year see Killowen partner with historians and artists to create a new series called Sagaland, which will introduce new stories and art inspired by Irish myths and legends.

“We just can’t wait,” said Mr Carty.

The Barántúil Christmas Cask is available from Killowen’s website from Monday, but limited to just 227 bottles.