Man in ‘critical condition’ in hospital following Co Tyrone crash

Two men have been taken to hospital following a crash in Co Tyrone.

The two vehicle collision happened on the Tamlaght Road just outside of Coagh at around 4.35pm on Sunday October 20.

One of the drivers, an 83 year old man, sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“One of the drivers, a 46-year-old man, sustained injuries to his arm. The driver of a second vehicle, an 83-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.

“Both men required hospital treatment. The man aged in his 80s remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage can contact police.”