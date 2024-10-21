Man charged over west Belfast assault that left victim with life threatening injuries

A 27-year-old man has been charged following an assault in west Belfast.

The assault happened in Townsend Street shortly after 7pm on Wednesday.

The victim in his 30s was rushed to hospital where he is being treated for ‘life threatening injuries’.

A 27-year-old man was arrested by police on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police investigating a report of a serious assault in the Townsend Street area of Belfast on Wednesday, 16th October have charged a man to court.

“The 27-year-old has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 18th October”.

Police had appealed for any witnesses to come forward and for CCTV or other footage.

Townsend Road runs between the Lower Falls and the Shankill.