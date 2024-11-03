Condemnation after soup mix spread across altar of Co Tyrone church

The soup mix was spread across the altar

There has been condemnation after soup mix was spread across the altar of a Co Tyrone church.

The incident at St Patrick’s in Clonoe has been branded as “disgusting” and “shameful behaviour”.

The food was also spread across other parts of the church and is believed to have happened on Sunday morning.

It is understood that the soup mix had been stored in a porch at the church for parishioners to take home.

In an appeal posted on the Clonoe Gallery Facebook page, it said: “This Sunday morning someone has spread soup mix all over the altar and other areas of Clonoe Chapel.

“This took place sometime from 10am until about 11.15.

“Maybe someone was watching the webcam at that time and saw what happened.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the parish office on the Clonoe Gallery page.

SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn said he was “disgusted at the vandalism that happened in Clonoe Chapel”.

“Some person or persons went in this morning, between 10 and 11.30, stole the packets of soup that had been set out for people to take home if needed, and sprayed it all around the altar, the seats and the floor,” he wrote on social media.

The incident has also been condemned by parishioners and social media users.

Writing on Facebook, one woman said it was a “disgusting act” adding that those responsible “should be made accountable for their actions”.

Another said it was “sad times we live in when a place of worship is not respected”, while another said that it was “absolutely disgraceful”.

Clonoe Chapel was contacted for comment on Sunday.