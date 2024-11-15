After 24 years of confusion Co Fermanagh village street name to have spelling mistake put right

Residents of ‘Laural Drive’ in Aughnacloy hope to soon see their street name corrected bringing to an end 24 years of confusion for delivery drivers and residents in official correspondence.

Another consequence of the spelling mistake is plans for bilingual English-Irish signage have been put on hold until the error is formally rectified.

Surprisingly, ‘Laural Drive’ had been approved as a street name by both Dungannon and South Tyrone Borough Council and Royal Mail in September 2000 without the spelling being queried.

Speaking at a environment committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council onn November 12 assistant director of property services Terry Scullion explained: “A request has been received from two households in that location for the street to be renamed, and that is in line with our own policy to correct any incorrectly spelt development.

“It’s really to seek members’ approval to proceed with the renaming survey to all of the property owners listed on the property register.”

Other street signs correctly identify "Laural Drive" as being "Laurel Drive". Credit: Mid Ulster District Council (Francois Vincent)

The recommendation to proceed with the survey – a required first step towards officially fixing the spelling mistake in the street name – was proposed by councillor John McNamee (Sinn Féin, Cookstown DEA) and seconded by councillor Mark Robinson (DUP, Clogher Valley).

The relevant agenda item explains that street signs for both “Laural Drive” and “Laurel Drive” have actually been put up, adding to the confusion: “Street signage indicating the name ‘Laurel Drive’ had been erected at this development by the former council at that time, and current street signage still indicates ‘Laurel Drive’.

“Current street signage for Lettice Street includes the text ‘leading to Laural Drive’.

“Householders have advised the reason for this request [to change the spelling] is that they are having difficulties with deliveries and obtaining insurances, due to the confusion over the spelling differences of the development name.”

Incidentally, it is interesting to note that the residents in question both stated in correspondence that they live in “Laurel Drive”, as opposed to the official – if misspelt – “Laural Drive”.

Another difficulty lies in the fact that there has been a request for English-Irish signage, and it is very difficult to translate a word which technically does not exist – namely ‘Laural’.

The agenda item outlines a way forward: “Members will be aware that within the dual language signage report presented to the September 2024 Environment Committee, it included details of a valid request that had been received for dual language signage in Irish for Laural Drive, Aughnacloy, which was to proceed to survey.

“Due to the subsequent request to rename the street, this dual language in Irish survey will be put on hold until the outcome of the street-renaming survey is known and consideration by council.”