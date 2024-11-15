Riverdance to celebrate its 30th anniversary with Belfast shows

Riverdance 30: The New Generation will embark on a special anniversary tour in 2025, bringing its magic to audiences around the world.

It’s 30 years since a troupe of Irish dancers took to the stage during the interval of the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest at Dublin’s Point Theatre, in what was a watershed moment in the cultural history of Ireland.

Eversince, Riverdance’s fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

To celebrate it’s 30 year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary world tour, which will include dates at Belfast’s SSE Arena from December17 – 20 2025, with an additional matinee on Saturday December 20.

This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection, motion graphics and a cast of dancers who were not even born when the show began.

John McColgan, Director of Riverdance said: “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on.

Riverdance Amy-Mae Dolan and Fergus Fitzpatrick (3)

“On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Tickets for Riverdance 30: The New Generation go on sale on Thursday November 21 at 10am from ticketmaster.ie.