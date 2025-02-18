New Sky TV series will see Danny Dyer run a caravan park with daughter Dani

A new Sky TV series is to show Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani investing in and running their own caravan park.

The Dyers’ Caravan Park will see the 47-year-old take on the project on the Isle Of Sheppey in Kent, after reminiscing about his childhood holidays in the UK.

The pair soon realise they have their work cut out as they face dodgy plumbing, demanding customers and rogue acts, all while attempting to reinvigorate the restaurant menu.

Dyer will take on the caravan park after reminiscing about his childhood holidays (Lucy North/PA)

Phil Edgar-Jones, executive director of unscripted originals at Sky, said: “The great British holiday is about to get a turbo-charged makeover like never before as The Dyers’ Caravan Park prepares to open its gates.

“If anyone can make caravanning cool again it’s Danny and Dani, and we cannot wait to see them bring the fun.”

The six-part series will be produced by Expectation, the company behind Clarkson’s Farm, Miracles and Dynamo Is Dead.

Ben Wicks, creative director of entertainment at Expectation, said: “We are thrilled about working with Danny and Dani Dyer as they try to save the great British summer holiday.

“Their passion for caravanning is unlimited, yet their experience of running a caravan park is extremely limited.

“Based on our extensive research, running a caravan park, if you don’t know what you are doing, is quite frankly a nightmare.

“We feel this is the perfect setting for a series as rich in comedy, jeopardy and warmth – even if the weather isn’t – and we’re delighted that Sky feel the same.”

Dyer’s TV career has seen him present hooliganism documentary series The Real Football Factories and BBC game show The Wall, along with playing Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders.

His 28-year-old daughter shot to fame after winning the fourth series of Love Island alongside Jack Fincham, and is now engaged to West Ham United and England footballer Jarrod Bowen.

The Dyers’ Caravan Park will air on Sky Max and Now later this year.