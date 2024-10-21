Mikel Merino says ‘basketball team’ Arsenal have mentality to match physicality

Mikel Merino says Arsenal look more like a basketball than football team

Mikel Merino compares Arsenal’s giants to a basketball team but insists they have the determination to match their height.

Nine of the starting line-up for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth stood over 6ft tall, a result of Mikel Arteta assembling a physically imposing squad in the hope of improving the Gunners’ chances of winning the Premier League.

Merino is 6ft 2in and even Spain’s Euro 2024 winner, a summer signing from Real Sociedad, is looking up at many of his team-mates.

“Sometimes it’s crazy when I’m walking in the corridors or in the training ground,” he said.

“Back in my old club I used to be one of the tallest, so everybody else was smaller than me. Now I look around and everyone is taller than me! We look like a basketball team now!

“Football now has changed and you need a strong team. Physicality is key. We need to be the most complete team possible. You need the physical aspect, the technical aspect, the tactical one.

“You need to be a total team if you want to achieve big things, as we do. It’s not only about being tall and big, it’s also about the mentality.

“If you’re big but you don’t go with 100 per cent intention to win the ball, it’s nothing. The main thing is the mentality and we have that.”

Merino made his first start for Arsenal against Bournemouth and is set to continue in the midfield for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk at Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old sustained a shoulder injury immediately after arriving from LaLiga in August but is close to firing on all cylinders again.

“It was difficult at the beginning because nobody wants to get injured in the first session,” he said.

“When you come here you want to make an impact, prove why they signed you and start building your confidence and the relationship with your team-mates.

“Right now I’m at a good stage. Not at the best one, but I’ll get there. It’s a process and I’m doing the best I can to speed it up.”

Merino was signed to add bite to Arsenal’s midfield with no player in Europe’s top five leagues winning more duels in the 2023-24 season.

“Players change with age and experience. When I was 18 or 19 I didn’t have this physical level,” he said.

Bukayo Saka could return from injury to face Shakhtar Donetsk (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I’ve always had the mentality of trying to win every duel. But now I feel more prepared physically to do so. I’m not promising I will win every duel, but I promise I will fight in every duel.

“I think I can be a threat in the opposite box and that’s something I need to get better at. Hopefully I can get better at it and score a lot of goals for Arsenal.”

Gunners boss Arteta has revealed that Bukayo Saka could return from the hamstring issue sustained on England duty during the recent international window in time to face Shakhtar.

Martin Odegaard remains out because of a knee problem, however, and Jurrien Timber is a doubt due to a muscle injury.

William Saliba (centre right) was sent off against Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA)

Arteta admits Arsenal must address the spate of red cards that continued when William Saliba was sent off against Bournemouth for denying Evanilson a clear run on goal.

It was the third dismissal in eight Premier League matches this season and the three games in which players have been sent off are also the only games where the Gunners have dropped points.

“Playing with 10 men is always an issue. The truth is when you analyse it they were different actions,” Arteta said.

“Regardless of that, we cannot continue to play with 10 men, especially at this level. When you want to win with 10 men for 65 minutes, the task becomes almost impossible. We need to eradicate that, it’s clear.”