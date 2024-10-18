John Souttar feeling in ‘good spot physically’ this season after injury woes

John Souttar believes he is in a good place physically as he gets ready for another taxing period of games for Rangers.

The 28-year-old centre-back, who has been bedevilled by injuries over the years, has had an impressive start to the season with the Light Blues and took his Scotland cap tally to 10 in the recent Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal.

Rangers return to William Hill Premiership action this weekend with a trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday, the first of seven games before the next international break in November where Souttar will hope to keep his place against Croatia and Poland.

Asked if he is playing the best football of his career, the former Dundee United and Hearts defender, who moved to Ibrox in 2022, said: “It’s probably the longest spell that I’ve had.

“I’m 28 now and my body is in a good position to play these games. You need to play every three days if you want to play consistently for Rangers in defence.

“I feel that I’m in a good spot just now.

“A lot of it is about growing up as well and your body handling playing every three days.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve changed anything specifically, but I’m just doing all I can off the pitch to make sure I can produce every three days.

“Every footballer wants to play all the time, so it’s more games, less training, and that’s what it’s going to be for the next three or four months.

“I feel in a really good spot physically that I can do that, and I’m looking forward to all the games.

“It’s the games that you want to play. We all want to play in the big nights and play in games which means a lot, and I think every game for the rest of the season will be.”