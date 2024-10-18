Derry City get back to winning ways to reignite title challenge

Will Patching's goal from the spot sealed the points for Derry City Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

Derry City returned to league winning ways and in doing so relegated Dundalk on Friday night at Oriel Park

City received a bit of luck with Colm Whelan’s first goal in 18 months, as he diverted Daniel Mullen’s header home for the opener, before birthday boy Will Patching sealed the points from the spot.

The three points for the Foylesiders combined by Shelbourne’s home victory over Waterford, means City still sit two points behind Damien Duff’s men. Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side were at their best but did enough to seal their first league success in six matches and with all the top four teams winning, just four points separate those sides.

Derry’s next two games at Stephen Kenny’s in-form St Patrick’s Athletic and a home clash against Duff’s boys means the title finale looks certain to have a grandstand finish.

City gave injury hit striker Whelan his first start in 22 months, after the former UCD man has overcome two ACL injuries over the last couple of years.

The Oriel Park men, who went into the encounter knowing only a victory would give them a chance of staying up, went close on 13 minutes but Jamie Gullan’s low strike from the edge of the box was easily saved by Brian Maher.

Derry took the lead on 16 minutes as Michael Duffy’s right wing corner found Danny Mullen and his goal-bound header took a massive deflection off Whelan on its way past Dundalk keeper Ross Munro.

Moments later Adam O’Reilly went close but his stinging long-range strike, which had Munro worried, flashed past the keeper’s left hand post.

The visitors went close to adding a second 27 minutes as another Duffy’s delivery from the right, this time found Mark Connolly after the back post, but the centre-back failed to keep his close range header down.

Gullan missed a great chance to level things on 35 minutes as Aodh Dervin played in the striker down the left and from a tight angle, his low shot flashed inches past the right hand post.

Soon after Whelan got in behind the Dundalk back line to latch onto Paul McMullan’s pass, but the former Republic of Ireland U21 international’s tame strike was easily saved by Munro.

Right at the start of the second half Maher was called into action as Daryl Horgan’s right wing cross found Jad Hakiki, but his powerful header was straight at the City net-minder.

Derry went close to doubling their lead twice in quick succession moments later as firstly Hayden Cann headed Adam O’Reilly’s header off the line and then soon after Sadou Diallo’s stunning 20 yard volley was parried away by a diving Munro.

Just after the hour mark a Horgan left wing corner found an unmarked Robbie Benson, but his powerful header, which was goalbound, was blocked by a number of City defenders.

Duffy was inches away from scoring a crucial second goal on 70 minutes but after a short corner routine, the winger’s angled drive from the left took a slight deflection on its way past the left hand post.

The Brandywell men should have wrapped the points up on 75 minutes as Duffy broke clear down the left before sliding the ball across to an unmarked McMullan, but the winger’s tame side footed shot from close range was kept out by Munro.

Derry were awarded a penalty minutes later as Duffy was brought down inside the box by Benson, referee Gavin Colfer pointed to the spot and substitute Patching slotted home the resulting penalty into the bottom right hand corner, sending Munro the wrong way.

For Jon Daly’s side, they like so many matches this season, missed good chances at crucial times in the game and is a big reason why they finished bottom of the table.

Dundalk: Munro, Boyle, Oostenbrink (Keane 64), Horgan, Benson (Garbett 77), Gullan (Kenny 72), Mountney, Keogh (Animasahun 72), Cann, Dervin, Hakiki (O’Kane 63).

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly (Idehen 78), S McEleney, Wisdom; Diallo, O’Reilly, McMullan (Davenport 94); Duffy, Mullen, Whelan (Patching 64).

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wexford).