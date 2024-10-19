Ange Postecoglou thanks fans after ‘arm wrestle’ victory over West Ham

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said the victory over West Ham was a reward for the fans

Ange Postecoglou was pleased to reward the Tottenham fans with derby bragging rights after they produced a second-half blitz to down West Ham 4-1.

Spurs struck three times in eight minutes to dispel memories of their collapse at Brighton a fortnight ago, which saw them concede in quick succession after half-time to lose 3-2 on the south coast.

When Mohammed Kudus put West Ham ahead after 18 minutes, Postecoglou could have been forgiven for fearing the worst but Dejan Kulusevski levelled before the break and the hosts were at their scintillating best afterwards.

Yves Bissouma slotted home to make it 2-1 in the 52nd-minute and Jean-Clair Todibo put through his own net four minutes later before Son Heung-min wrapped up the scoring on the hour mark with a trademark left-footed finish.

Referee Andrew Madley shows West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus a red card (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Postecoglou said: “It’s important for our fans, for sure because these are the games they want to feel good about and win obviously.

“Personally for me any game we win I get equal joy out of it as I’ve always said. Part of the kind of momentum we built in the second half came through the edge the supporters gave us, especially after the second goal.

“You could really feel the atmosphere inside the stadium lift and that pushed us along and we had a 15-20 minute spell where we were outstanding. It goes hand in hand.

“We need the supporters, especially at home to provide but to be able to provide we need to give them something in return. Today is hopefully a little bit of a reward for our fans.”

Victory for Spurs made it six in seven matches, but Postecoglou admitted they had to win the “arm wrestle” against West Ham to ensure they claimed all three points.

Tottenham responded well to Kudus putting the visitors in front after fine wing play by Jarrod Bowen with Kulusevski able to rifle home in the 36th-minute to ensure it was level at the break.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring their side’s fourth goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Postecoglou sent on all-action midfielder Pape Sarr for James Maddison at half-time, which worked well as they were able to blow out their London rivals.

“I just felt West Ham ask you certain questions in midfield areas and I just felt Pape’s running power would help us in the second half,” Postecoglou acknowledged.

“It was a bit of an arm wrestle. They’re a big, physical team and you have to match them in certain areas. Obviously disappointing to concede but we worked our way back into the game and had some good chances in the late first half and got our rewards for it.

“Second half we went up a gear and again I thought our football was excellent.”

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui claimed to have not seen back Kudus’ sending-off, which occurred after he had slapped both Micky van de Ven and Sarr in the face.

He insisted: “I don’t talk with him and I don’t see the action on TV. Only that they found the review with VAR and they have for sure reason to send him off.

“I can’t talk about the action because I didn’t see, but if you review VAR, he is going to see anything and anything for the red card.”