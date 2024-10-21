Underwater search for man who went into reservoir continues for second day

A man is missing after going into the water at Dovestone Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor

An underwater search is continuing for a second day to find a man who went into a reservoir at the weekend, police have said.

It is believed he and a woman had gone paddleboarding at Dovestone Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor, with emergency services responding to reports of two people going into the water at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

The woman was rescued and treated by paramedics for non-serious injuries, according to Greater Manchester Police.

The Coastguard and mountain rescue service have been involved in the operation to locate the man, who is still missing.

Underwater teams searched the reservoir overnight, with police saying they were “doing everything we can to locate the missing man”.

In an update on Monday morning, the force said: “Specialist teams will make further assessments this morning as they continue their search, utilising all the appropriate resources available.

“We would ask people to avoid the area as this work is carried out, and thank the public for their continued patience.”