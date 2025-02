More than half plan to spend on Valentine’s Day – survey

Picture posed by models of a couple with valentines gifts of a card, chocolates and chocolate roses in a glass

More than half of the public intend to spend money on a spouse or partner this Valentine’s Day, with men marginally more likely than women to mark the occasion, a survey suggests.

Just over a quarter of people (27%) intend to take their partner out for a Valentine’s Day meal, 19% will send a card, 10% will buy flowers or drinks out and 4% are planning a trip away, the poll for the British Retail Consortium (BRC) found.

Some 65% of 18- to 34-year-olds said they would be spending money on their significant other, compared with 57% of 35- to 54-year-olds, dipping to 39% of the over 55s.

Source: BRC

Some 55% of men are planning to spend on the occasion compared with 49% of women, while those in London are the most likely geographically to spend money at 64% compared with 39% of those in the South West.

Kris Hamer, director of insight at the BRC, said: “Valentine’s Day is an important moment for millions of couples. Whether it’s dinner out, or a card and flowers, many lovebirds will be looking to spend a little extra this Friday.

“Retailers, restaurants and bars have all been preparing for weeks to make sure Valentine’s Day is a little extra special for all their customers.

“It is an important day for the high streets too, with an important spending bump in the week leading up to the big day. So whether it’s chocolates, flowers, or something else, retailers are making sure there is something for everybody this Friday.”