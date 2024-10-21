Divers search overnight for man who went into reservoir

A man is missing after going into the water at Dovestone Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor

An underwater search was launched to find a man who went into a reservoir at the weekend, police said.

Emergency services responded to reports of two people going into the water at Dovestone Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement just after 3.30pm on Sunday.

One person was rescued and treated by paramedics.

The Coastguard and mountain rescue service have been involved in the search for the man who is still missing.

Police said in an update at around 7.30pm on Sunday that underwater teams would search the reservoir overnight.

“The scene will be in place overnight and people are reminded to stay away from the search area,” the force said.

“We are not stopping our search and are doing everything we can to locate the missing man.”