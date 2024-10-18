Troubles victims being treated as an ‘afterthought’ over delays to appoint commissioner

Victims and survivors of the Troubles gather in Killough, Downpatrick, Co Down, to watch the sun rise to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April 2023 (Liam McBurney/PA)

VICTIMS of the Troubles are being treated as “an afterthought” over delays to appoint a new commissioner, a councillor has said.

The Irish News reported this week that it will be at least 2025 before a new Victims Commissioner is appointed, over a year since Ian Jeffers announced his resignation in November and stepped down in January.

By contrast, the post of Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner was advertised on Thursday just weeks after Danny Kinahan vacated the role.

Last year, there was a six-month turnaround to appoint Chris Quinn to the role of Children’s Commissioner after Koulla Yiasouma stepped down.

The Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch, is also leaving his role, but his position has been advertised since July.

An Executive Office spokesperson said this week the process to appoint a Victims Commissioner was at “an advanced stage”, but it would be at least next year before a new candidate was appointed.

Ian Jeffers stepped down as Commissioner for Victims and Survivors in January, but The Executive Office is yet to advertise for a replacement. (Liam McBurney/PA)

SDLP councillor and victims campaigner Denise Johnston commented: “This is yet another example of the way our victims are regularly let down and treated as an afterthought, when supporting them and ensuring they have access to the services they need should be a top priority.

“I have seen this attitude repeatedly over many years working with victims and there is no greater example than what Alan Black and the families of the Kingsmill Massacre are going through to have the Police Ombudsman’s report on Kingsmill published.”

She added: “Victims should not constantly have to fight tooth and nail for basic things like a pension or someone to advocate on their behalf. This situation must be addressed immediately. The decency and dignity of victims stands in sharp contrast to those who regularly fail them.”

When I heard this news this morning I immediately thought about our victims.



The British gov’t acted with haste to fill the Veteran Commissioner role.



Our government have failed to act in a similar manner for our victims.



Do victims not matter @moneillsf and @little_pengelly https://t.co/B94IWGwbVz — Cllr DENISE JOHNSTON (@DENISEJOHNSTO10) October 16, 2024

Alex Bunting, who lost a leg in an IRA bomb attack in 1991 and has served on the victim and survivors forum, said he was not surprised – noting previous lengthy gaps between commissioners.

“I think it sends out a terrible message to people that have been injured,” he said of the delay.

Kenny Donaldson from the South East Fermanagh Foundation victims’ group said any new commissioner would need to command cross-community support.

“As a group representing a large constituency of victims/survivors, we have no difficulty in standing on our own two feet and lobbying and campaigning for change,” he said.

“The re-appointment of other commissioners, whether for veterans or also recently, Commissioner for Older People is not the issue which should focus attentions, it is absolutely right and proper that those roles should be advertised and filled as quickly as is possible.

“A Victims Commissioner could be effective but they cannot and must not go on solo runs or operate/reflect a particular standpoint/narrative.”