Remembering Sean Patterson: Huge in stature and with heart to match

Sean Patterson was a huge man in stature and he had a huge personality and heart to match.

He was born in Co Cork, raised in Scotstown, Co Monaghan, lived in Armagh for several years and finally settled in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Sean raised his family whilst running the well-known bus company Ace Coaches. He started it from scratch in 1993 and built it into the thriving business it is today.

He was a mentor, a friend, a rock and a father-like figure to all who came through his gates over the years. He always had time for everyone.

Sean was very much family-oriented and loved spending time with all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren – it was hard at times to tell who the biggest child was.

He was also very popular and hugely liked by all in the community of Dungannon and throughout the Mid-Ulster, Armagh and Monaghan areas.

He was well-known for his charity work for Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke following the sudden death of his wife Geraldine in 2011, and a deterioration of his own health due to COPD, heart failure and in later years cancer.

After several years fundraising for the organisation from his premises on Windmill Hill Road, he co-founded Dungannon Friends of Chest, Heart & Stroke in 2017 and was the chairperson until his untimely death.

He was instrumental in organising the hugely popular annual ‘Hooley at The Lough’, bringing many well-known and not so well-known names to the area, who were only too willing to donate their time to help him raise much-needed funds for NICHS.

Sean Patterson

It was a very proud time for Sean when some of these funds were then used to install a defibrillator at Ace Coaches.

Sean also had a huge passion for classic and vintage vehicles and was instrumental in the formation of Dungannon Classic Car & Vehicle Club, of which he was also chairperson. He was also a member of Monaghan Veteran & Vintage Car Club.

He helped organise classic car shows in the Europarts yard in Dungannon, which were a massive success and raised money for local causes. He supported so many charities – NICHS, cancer research, kidney research, First Responders, Eagles Special Olympics Club, Niamh Louise... the list goes on.

Sean was a passionate Gael who was very proud of his roots, his history, his culture, of Irish music, language and sport. You never knew which flag you would see him with, whether it be Monaghan, Armagh or even Tyrone.

His death has been a huge loss to many and left a great void in the community, but he will always be fondly remembered as someone who was up for the craic, had time for everyone, and was the most genuine, humble, caring and generous person who is sorely missed by all.

Sean Patterson passed away unexpectedly on August 25 in Craigavon Area Hospital. He was laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Carland Road.

There is no doubt that Sean has the best seat in heaven today.

Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.

Dungannon Friends of Chest, Heart & Stroke

