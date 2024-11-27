Postman who says North Antrim UDA forced him to grow cannabis jailed

Philip Dalton has been jailed for growing, storing and delivering cannabis

A postman who claims he was forced to grow, store and deliver cannabis by North Antrim UDA has been jailed.

Philip Dalton (49) must serve half his 21 month sentence in jail and the rest under supervised license conditions.

Judge Fiona Bagnall told Antrim Crown Court it was her view that Dalton had been “deliberately vague” in his claims and tried to minimise his role.

Given he had been caught with dealing figures, almost 12 kilos of cannabis and drug dealing paraphernalia, it was her view instead that “he was a trusted member of the organisation involved in supplying cannabis”.

Last month Dalton, from the Millhouse Road in Antrim, admitted charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, cultivating the class B drug and possessing class A cocaine on February 10.

In addition, the postman also confessed interfering with mail between November 2023 and February 10.

Summarising the facts of the case during her sentencing remarks on Wednesday, Judge Bagnall outlined how police executed a search warrant at Dalton’s former home in Ballymena and uncovered the growing operation.

Three rooms, she told the court, had been changed into “grow houses” and contained “grow tents” along with lighting and hearing facilities.

Dalton was arrested and interviewed and claimed that masked men carrying baseball bats had called at his home and after warning him about his drug debts, they “set up drug paraphernalia” including the grow tents, plant pots, deal bags and scales.

Dalton also claimed that he would receive “instructions” from these unidentified people as to who wanted drugs, how much they wanted and where to meet them so in exchange for minor payment and permission to use some of the cannabis himself, he did that as he feared the consequences of refusal.

As a result of the offences the Royal Mail sacked Dalton and addressing his claims, the judge said it was her view the defendant was “deliberately vague”.