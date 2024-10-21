Police officers injured after car rammed by suspected drink-driver

Two police officers were injured after their car was rammed by a suspected drink-driver who managed to escape over the border following a high speed chase through Derry city.

The drama began shortly after midnight on Monday when police received a report of the suspected drink-driver in a silver-coloured Mercedes on Shipquay Street in the city centre.

Officers responded and spotted the car being driven down the Strand Road. When the driver was signalled to stop with blue lights and siren, the individual ignored them and drove of at the speed.

The driver failed to slow down even after stinger deployed

A high speed pursuit followed with officers throwing down a stinger device close to the Pennyburn Roundabout. This failed to stop the driver who continued to speed on to the Buncrana Road towards Skeoge.

The Mercedes at one point rammed into the rear nearside door of the police vehicle causing damage and continued on towards and over the Donegal border. It was located abandoned a short time by gardai.

An Inspector Mailey said: “Two police officers injured as a result of this incident were able to continue on duty and finish their shift. Our officers were working hard to keep their local community safe when this reckless act occurred, and they were injured. That is completely unacceptable.

“The police vehicle will now be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community. If you have information which can help our enquiries please report it.”

A search for the driver is continuing with police appeal to anyone with information to come forward or to hand any relevant dash cam or doorbell footage.