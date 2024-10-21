Irish language rappers Kneecap named as contenders for prestigious BIFA acting award

DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh), Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) and Móglaí Bap (Naoise ÓCairealláin) have been named in the longlist for the Breakthrough Performance category of the 2024 British Independent Film Awards.

BELFAST Irish language rappers Kneecap are in the running for a prestigious acting award for their performances in the movie based on their rise to fame.

Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, better known as Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, have appeared on the longlist for the Breakthrough Performance category in the 2024 British Independent Film Awards (BIFA).

The trio have been named on the list for their roles playing themselves in the semi-fictionalised story of how they burst onto the music scene.

Kneecap, directed by Rich Peppiatt, was released in cinemas in August, and along with the band members, the film features X-Men star Michael Fassbender and Belfast’s Josie Walker.

Kneecap pictured at the Belfast premier of the film about their rise to fame. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

The trio, who also released their debut album in June to critical acclaim, are now in contention to make the shortlist for the Breakthrough Performance category shortlist alongside actors including Nykiya Adams and Jason Buda, who star in coming-of-age drama Bird.

Meanwhile, the Kneecap movie has also earned Rich Peppiatt a spot on the BIFA longlists for both the Best Debut Director and Best Debut Screenwriter categories.

The final five nominees for each category will be announced on November 5, and the 2024 BIFA awards ceremony will take place at the Roundhouse venue in London’s Camden area on December 8.

Kneecap has been chosen by the Irish Film & Television Academy as Ireland’s entry in the International Feature Film category of the Oscars.

The film has already won awards including Best Irish Film at the Galway Film Fleadh.

It also won the coveted NEXT Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, USA, in January, where it had its world premiere screening.

Speaking of the Breakthrough Performance category, which is sponsored by Netflix, a BIFA spokesperspon said: “Twelve talented individuals have blasted onto this year’s longlist, earning their spots with remarkable performances in some of this year’s stand-out British features.

“They join an illustrious list of previous breakthrough performers spotlighted by BIFA, including past winners Vivian Oparah, Ben Whishaw, Jamie Bell, Naomi Ackie, Dev Patel, Jessie Buckley and Ashley Walters.”