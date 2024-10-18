Commissioner launches initiative to contact survivors of child abuse

A new awareness campaign is aiming to reach survivors of historical childhood institutional abuse living outside of Northern Ireland who are not aware they are entitled to compensation.

Northern Ireland’s Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, Fiona Ryan, said some victims and survivors had left the region because of their experience and may not know their entitlements.

The new appeal comes as comes as a redress scheme, set up to provide financial compensation for survivors, will enter into its final year.

Support and compensation were among the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI) which revealed sexual, physical and emotional abuse at state, church and charity-run homes in Northern Ireland from 1922 to 1995.

Ms Ryan said: “I have been concerned for some time that there are victims and survivors who may be unsure or unaware of their entitlements, particularly those living outside of Northern Ireland.

“I know from having listened and spoken to Northern Ireland victims and survivors living elsewhere, that for many, the abuse they experienced as children in institutions contributed to their decision to leave Northern Ireland.

“I think it is part of the ongoing tragedy of what happened to victims and survivors as children that they thought they had to make that choice.

“When victims and survivors have left Northern Ireland there is an increased risk that they will go unaware, or will be unsure of their entitlements, including services and including the right to apply for financial redress compensation.”

She added: “My aim and the aim of my office is to provide victims and survivors with the information they need to make good choices.

“In the first instance they are welcome to contact my office where we can provide general information and advice in relation to how to apply for redress and how to access services.

“We have come close to supporting 950 survivors since my office opened in December 2020.

“My concern is that there are victims and survivors out there who are unaware of their entitlements because they have left Northern Ireland and won’t hear the conversation that goes on on the news or won’t be the recipient of the campaign that was carried out in Northern Ireland.”

The redress board will not receive any new applications after April 2, 2025.

Ms Ryan said: “The reality is for many victims and survivors, making the choice to actually engage with a process that reminds them of their childhood and experiences can be challenging for some.”

The commissioner said some victims and survivors of abuse contacted her office for the first time following a similar initiative last year.

She said: “It was the first time they had reached out to tell someone this had happened to them.

“I am talking about receiving a letter on lined paper with beautiful handwriting. Someone had really taken care to write this letter to us, it was so moving, they disclosed their experiences.

“I am genuinely really concerned. There are still survivors out there I have no doubt, who are unsure, unaware of their entitlements.

“Every survivor is an individual and the choices they make are their own. We want to ensure that victims and survivors have the necessary information on financial redress compensation, services and supports so that can make informed choices.”

The office of the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse can be contacted on 028 9054 4985 or email info@cosica-ni.org.