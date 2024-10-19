A life devoted to family, faith and the GAA: Remembering Seamus O’Hare, the ‘Man on the Casement Gate’

Seamus O’Hare lived a long, wonderful and very happy life, full of purpose, passion and an unshakeable sense of loyalty and devotion to the people and things that mattered most to him.

Whether it was his deep faith, or his lifelong commitment to the GAA, his impact on communities across Ireland will be felt for a long time to come.

Born on the Antrim Road in Belfast to Jimmy and Nan O’Hare, the eldest of three sons, Seamus grew up with deep principles and values, firmly rooted in his sense of loyalty, commitment and willingness to help others which would define his entire life, and which he passed on to his own children, Geraldine, Ursula, Colm and Michael.

He was an active parishioner at St Colmcille’s, St Brigid’s and a constant figure at Clonard, which was the cornerstone of his spiritual life. Every year, he looked forward to volunteering at the Novena with the enthusiasm that most people would reserve for a family holiday.

Many will remember him stewarding the central aisle at Clonard, and dear help anyone who sat in the wrong seat, jumped the queue for communion, or generally failed to comply with instructions; he had a unique way of making that middle aisle work to ensure the Novena ran smoothly.

Seamus could have worked at the early morning Novena, stewarded a morning match at Corrigan Park and an afternoon All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

He was a devoted and diligent grandad, not only to his own grandchildren, but also the children attending St Bride’s primary school. He became the self-appointed lollipop man (there already was a school-appointed lollipop man) and when there was a traffic jam, it was often Seamus in his hi-viz jacket talking to parents and their children.

When the church car park attendant position became available, Seamus interviewed himself and was duly appointed. Whether it was a school play, or an event in the hall, he would organise the parking with his usual blend of authority and charm. It became a running joke that no event at St Brigid’s was complete without Seamus overseeing the parking like an overzealous traffic warden.

The GAA, though, was the beating heart of his life. He dedicated over 60 years to the association, receiving the prestigious President’s Medal in 2018 from Aogán Ó Fearghail, an honour that recognized his tireless commitment.

Seamus O'Hare receives the President's Medal from GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail

Whether it was St John’s, St Brigid’s, Antrim, Ulster or Croke Park, Seamus was a familiar face across Ireland. As a referee at many a Poly/Queen’s/Ranch match, or in clubs further afield, he sometimes required an escort off the pitch.

He was at his happiest though with a whistle, notebook and pen in his hand. Intolerant of bad language, many a player had an early shower for such an offence.

He was one of the most respected and long serving referees and officials in Antrim, whilst also juggling home life and his own business. He even went international in 1980, when awarded the honour of refereeing an Ireland v Scotland Shinty match, celebrating the Manx Millennium, and for many years was a key member of the Antrim senior football management team.

In his later years, Seamus became recognised as the “Man on the Gate” at Casement Park, earning himself a special place in the hearts of many.

Seamus O'Hare with leading Antrim referees Gerry McClory (left) and John Gough

Entrance areas became a hub of stories, laughter and camaraderie; he had a unique way of managing his turnstiles, and all that came through them, making even the simplest job into something memorable.

When Seamus passed away, a friend from St John’s put it best: “St Peter may find a new job, as the ultimate gatekeeper has just arrived.”

These organisations were his life, and the many tributes, representatives and lifelong friends at his funeral provided great comfort to his family. It was his ultimate tribute to have the president of the GAA attend.

Seamus faced his final years with the same strength and dignity he showed throughout his life. His illness may have slowed him down physically, but it never dampened his spirit. Supported by his beloved family, his lifelong friends and the GAA community, he continued to live his life fully, surrounded by the love that he had cultivated over many years.

Seamus O’Hare died on August 13, aged 86. He will always be remembered as a cherished father, grandfather and steadfast friend who made everyone and everyday matter.

Geraldine O’Hare

