26 people with eating disorders had to leave Northern Ireland for specialist treatment

A health charity has said 26 people with eating disorders had to leave Northern Ireland for specialist hospital treatment over four years.

Covering 2017/18 to 2021/22, the new report from Beat said there are currently no areas in Northern Ireland providing intensive community and day treatment services for both children and adults with eating disorders.

The charity’s review of research evidence suggested the absence of these services is leading to “otherwise avoidable hospital admissions.”

It also said that intensive community and day treatments can provide the same outcomes as inpatient care, are preferred by patients and families and cost far less than inpatient care which requires an overnight stay.

The report said many of those with lived experience found hospital stays restrictive, with little added therapeutic benefit compared to appropriate care in the community.

Beat has now called on the Stormont Executive and the health and social care service (HSC) to provide access to intensive community and day treatment.

Beat’s National Lead for Northern Ireland, Nicola Armstrong, called the inconvenience affected patients “unacceptable.”

“Intensive community and day treatments have been proven to be very effective in reducing the frequency and duration of hospital stays and mean patients can stay in familiar surroundings with their support network while receiving treatment,” she said.

“Recovering from an eating disorder can be a lengthy and challenging process – people shouldn’t have the added anxieties of booking flights, missing work or university or arranging childcare to contend with. Ensuring that people with eating disorders can access proper care while continuing to live at home is essential to ensuring their speedy recovery and should be a priority for the NI Executive.”

Did you know that only 1 in 7 NHS areas in the UK are able to provide the recommended level of intensive community and day treatments for those with eating disorders?



Read ‘There’s No Place Like Home’, highlighting the urgent need to expand access, here: https://t.co/ZHPf1oCZ0i pic.twitter.com/h3DBdoDpvW — Beat (@beatED) October 29, 2024

Northern Ireland’s Mental Health Champion, Professor Siobhan O’Neill, said: “Eating disorders are very serious, but treatable, conditions, and it is vital that evidence-based interventions are available to all those affected in Northern Ireland.

“Our Mental Health Strategy includes a commitment to improving services and providing specialist treatments to all those affected. Unfortunately progress on implementing the Strategy has been too slow, and the workforce challenges and funding pressures, have resulted in an unacceptable situation whereby people who are very ill need to make lengthy journeys to receive specialist care.

“I urge the Executive to find a way to fully fund the delivery of the Mental Health Strategy, including the workforce plan so that people with eating disorders get timely, effective treatment.’

The Department of Health has been contacted for a response.

More information on help for eating disorders is available at www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk, as well as the Northern Ireland helpline on 0808 801 0434.